Educators and school administrators in the Albany School District in Livingston Parish will host the Hornet Academy from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday from July 11-22, offering academic remediation programs in a camplike atmosphere.
Hornet Academy is open to all students in the Albany area who will be entering first through 12th grades in the upcoming school year.
Programs for grades first through sixth will be held at Albany Upper Elementary, while grades seventh through 12th will be held at Albany High School.
“The Hornet Academy is a communitywide summer remediation program, serving all students in Albany through a fun two-week format. The academy will be run much like a summer camp,” School Board member Devin Gregoire said.
Gregoire said bus transportation will be offered to all participants, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Parents are allowed to transport their child and provide lunch if preferred.
Registration is open until Tuesday, June 28. Parents can register students online at https://bit.ly/HornetAcademyReg22 or visit www.facebook.com/Hornet-Academy-105306905516022 for a link to the site.
Subjects offered for high schoolers include ACT prep; robotics: STEM sustainability and forensics; health, cooking and the arts; film, Photoshop and editing; and college, career and club information.
Programs for the younger grade levels will include remediation in math and English language arts. Classes will focus on improving reading and math fluency, reading comprehension, and reading and math essay/constructed response writing.
Students will be able to participate in art lessons with a local painter, a book read and puppet show presented by the Albany-Springfield Branch Library, a visit from the book mobile, STEM activities and visits from surprise guests who will share their interesting knowledge and expertise with the students.
For information, questions can be emailed to HAParentInfo@lpsb.org.