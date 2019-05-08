HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University has appointed Krystal Hardison as interim director of the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker.
“The LPLTC opened in 2005 as a cooperative venture between Southeastern and the Livingston Parish School System to increase educational opportunities for the citizens of Livingston Parish,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tena L. Golding. “Southeastern is excited to continue this long-standing relationship under the direction of Ms. Hardison.”
A resident of Watson, Hardison holds a master’s degree in counselor education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, both from Southeastern. She is a licensed professional counselor and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She has served as a teacher and adviser for Southeastern’s General Studies program since 2001 and is well known for her excellent organizational and people skills, Golding added.
“As a longtime resident of Livingston Parish, Ms. Hardison’s knowledge of and experiences with the public and private sectors of the parish will be invaluable in creating an agenda that serves the mission of both the LPLTC and Southeastern,” said Golding.