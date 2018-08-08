THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Intermediate Calligraphy: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. In this four-part series, learn challenging advanced calligraphy and make a project to show off your skill.
SATURDAY
Free practice test (ACT by Princeton Review): 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SUNDAY
Carter House Open House: 2 p.m., Carter Plantation, 30325 Carter Cemetery Road, Springfield. During the tour you will hear some of the history of the house as well as previous residents. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted free. Adults will be charged a fee of $5.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Storytime: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Word Basics: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Washi Tape School Supplies: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn to cook, improve your skills or show off your kitchen talent in the culinary book club.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
AUG. 16
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Home-schoolers Meet and Greet: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.