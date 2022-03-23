A 26-year-old Albany woman was killed in a head-on collision in Hammond early Wednesday, police say.
The crash took place around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of East Thomas Street and North Chestnut Street, Hammond Police Department officials said.
Officers found that Brittany Fayard was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang in the wrong direction on East Thomas Street when her car collided with a Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
Fayard died in the crash.
The other driver was taken to North Oaks Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Police obtained toxicology samples from both drivers "given the severity of the crash," officials said.