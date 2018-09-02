KENTWOOD — A 33-year-old Denham Springs man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 1054 just south of La. 38 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
A passing motorist discovered Woodrow Wilson Redmond Jr.'s overturned vehicle, a 2006 Nissan Frontier, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the brush adjacent to LA 1054, Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in a news release.
The crash occurred sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Physical evidence suggested that prior to the crash, Redmond had been traveling south on LA 1054 approaching a slight left curve, Dwight said. Redmond’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to exit the left side of the road. The truck drove through a ditch, entered into a wooded area, and overturned as it crashed into a tree.
Redmond, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and was pronounced deceased on scene by Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office, Dwight said. Impairment is unknown at this time. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood was drawn for toxicological analysis.