The body of a man believed to have been killed in an overnight hit and run was found along Pete's Highway in Denham Springs Tuesday morning.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the person – whose identity is not being released pending next of kin notification – was discovered just before 6 a.m. along Pete's Highway at Edgewood Drive.
Police believe the man was hit by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene. Investigators have recovered pieces of vehicle debris and are testing it to determine the type of vehicle used in the hit and run.
The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office is completing an autopsy on the pedestrian.