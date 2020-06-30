Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.
The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.
Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.
Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes
Amite
Benjamin Jacob Rainey, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Kelly Schwartz, Associate of Applied Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Michelle Margaret Vallery, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology
Denham Springs
Josephine E. Parker, AA Louisiana Transfer
Misty A. Kelley, Associate of Applied Science, Business Administration
Kole James Lemoine, Associate of Applied, Science Construction Management
Ashley L. Gauthier, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies
Clayton David Bowman, Associate of Science Business
Cameron James Guillory, Associate of Science Business
Eric Poindexter, Associate of Science Business
Charles F. Holdeman, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice
Dillon Songy, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice
Joy Leigh Cottano, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Andrea L. Evans, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Hope A. Lemoine, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Misty A. Kelley, Certificate of Technical Studies, Retail Management
Tristyn Turner, AA Louisiana Transfer
Zully Marieliz, Alvarado Associate of Applied Science, Care & Development of Young Children
Jake Anthony Thomas, Associate of Applied Science, Entertainment Technologies
Steven Krauss-Akins, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts
Brooke Anne Morden, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology
Taylor Price, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology
Matthew David, Lawrence Heyer, AS Louisiana Transfer
Zachary Vade Madewell, Associate of Science, Computer Science
Dillon Olivier, Associate of Science, Computer Science
Lindsey A. Fitzgerald, Associate of Science, General Science
Ramzie J. McLin, Associate of Science, General Science
Zachary Vade Madewell, Certificate of Technical Studies, Computer Network Engineer
Tanner A. Pittman, Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology
Moises A. Alvarez, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations
Melissa Coussou, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology
Hammond
Michael Dalton Crim, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management
Independence
Cheyenne C. Landry, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant
Malaikah M. Mcclain, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant
Seth Michael Dinger, Technical Diploma, Diesel Heavy Truck Technician
Livingston
Aimee Castleberry, Associate of Science, Nursing
Loranger
Isabella Blanche Saba Frazier, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies
Ponchatoula
Bailey Elise Penzato, Associate of Science, Nursing
Walker
Christopher Vise, AA Louisiana Transfer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Certificate of Technical Studies, Graphic Arts
Ashley A. Smith, Associate of Science, Nursing
Katelyn Nicole Fenchock, Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology
William Drake Foster, Associate of Applied Science, Technical Studies
Nathan Allan Roy, Associate of Applied Science, Technical Studies
Harry Worton, Technical Diploma, A/C & Refrigeration: Residential Technician