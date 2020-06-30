Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.

The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.

Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.

Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes

Amite

Benjamin Jacob Rainey, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Kelly Schwartz, Associate of Applied Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Michelle Margaret Vallery, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology

Denham Springs

Josephine E. Parker, AA Louisiana Transfer

Misty A. Kelley, Associate of Applied Science, Business Administration

Kole James Lemoine, Associate of Applied, Science Construction Management

Ashley L. Gauthier, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies

Clayton David Bowman, Associate of Science Business

Cameron James Guillory, Associate of Science Business

Eric Poindexter, Associate of Science Business

Charles F. Holdeman, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice

Dillon Songy, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice

Joy Leigh Cottano, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Andrea L. Evans, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Hope A. Lemoine, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Misty A. Kelley, Certificate of Technical Studies, Retail Management

Tristyn Turner, AA Louisiana Transfer

Zully Marieliz, Alvarado Associate of Applied Science, Care & Development of Young Children

Jake Anthony Thomas, Associate of Applied Science, Entertainment Technologies

Steven Krauss-Akins, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts

Brooke Anne Morden, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology

Taylor Price, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology

Matthew David, Lawrence Heyer, AS Louisiana Transfer

Zachary Vade Madewell, Associate of Science, Computer Science

Dillon Olivier, Associate of Science, Computer Science

Lindsey A. Fitzgerald, Associate of Science, General Science

Ramzie J. McLin, Associate of Science, General Science

Zachary Vade Madewell, Certificate of Technical Studies, Computer Network Engineer

Tanner A. Pittman, Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology

Moises A. Alvarez, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations

Melissa Coussou, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology

Hammond

Michael Dalton Crim, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management

Independence

Cheyenne C. Landry, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

Malaikah M. Mcclain, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

Seth Michael Dinger, Technical Diploma, Diesel Heavy Truck Technician

Livingston

Aimee Castleberry, Associate of Science, Nursing

Loranger

Isabella Blanche Saba Frazier, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies

Ponchatoula

Bailey Elise Penzato, Associate of Science, Nursing

Walker

Christopher Vise, AA Louisiana Transfer, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, Certificate of Technical Studies, Graphic Arts

Ashley A. Smith, Associate of Science, Nursing

Katelyn Nicole Fenchock, Associate of Applied Science, Process Technology

William Drake Foster, Associate of Applied Science, Technical Studies

Nathan Allan Roy, Associate of Applied Science, Technical Studies

Harry Worton, Technical Diploma, A/C & Refrigeration: Residential Technician

