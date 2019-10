The following students were selected by their teachers for showing respect to their classmates and teachers at Seventh Ward Elementary School in Denham Springs for the month of September. From left are, seated, William Gintz, Laila Jones, Noelle Thomas, Mary Katherin Harrell, Josie Digirolamo, Joshua Griffin, Meagan Aliato and Kray Soileau; and standing, Gentry Rogers, Eric Nguyen, Gabbrielle Landry, Chlea Bellony Ho A Sim, Zoie Mayeux and Kanon Kent.