THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
True Colors — A Family Art Event: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Creepy Crawlies: 6 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
"Playing the Staircase" Listening Series — Peter Simon: 6 p.m., Hammond Regional Arts Center, 217 E Thomas St., Hammond.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Holy Ghost Fall Fest: 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Holy Ghost Parish Church and School grounds, 507 N. Oak St., Hammond.
SATURDAY
4th Annual Cruisin' the Tracks Car Show: 10 a.m., Festival Square, 312 E Railroad Ave., Independence.
Pumpkin Paloosa Family Event: 10:30 a.m., Independence Branch Library.
Monster Don't Scare Me: 10:30 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Boo-gie Bash — Kliebert's a Touch of Da Swamp: 6 p.m., 40511 W. I-55 Service Road, Ponchatoula. Prepaid tickets are $15 and $20 at the door.
Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m., Ponchatoula Lion's Club, 750 E Pine St., Ponchatoula. There will be custom rides, pictures, candy and fun.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Game Day: 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Louisiana Journeys — James B Clarke and the Foundung of Ponchatoula, 1853-1873: 6:30 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library. James M. "Jim" Perrin, a native and long time resident of Ponchatoula will be discussing the founding of Ponchatoula including railroad construction, establishment of the town, economic developments, railroad expansionist schemes, and other fascinating bits of Ponchatoula history.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Computer Class — PowerPoint: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn how to use PowerPoint's basic features to add and delete slides, change slide layouts, format text, select themes, and add graphics to a presentation in the class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood, Loranger and Amite branch libraries.
Home School Book Club: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula and Hammond branch libraries.
Halloween Scavenger Hunt: 3 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Halloween Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
All Day Treats No Tricks Family Crafts: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger and Independence branch libraries.
NOV. 1
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood and Amite branch libraries.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger and Ponchatoula branch libraries.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
ONGOING
RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 La. 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com. Through Oct. 31.