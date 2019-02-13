LACOMBE — Through a donation by Weeks Marine, a dredging company, Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U – Adult Education student from NTCC’s five-parish service area enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. Students from Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes are eligible.
The scholarship is for full tuition for two consecutive semesters (fall and spring semesters only) for a maximum scholarship award of $5,000.
The mission of NTCC’s Maritime Technology program is to provide students with foundational skills and competencies that will create and promote a sustainable employee base of individuals who are better prepared and trained for professional careers in the maritime industry.
Eligibility criteria and the online application can be found at northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.