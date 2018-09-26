Fourteen members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered recently at the Hammond home of Donna Bouterie for their September luncheon meeting. Jean Hebert co-hosted the meeting with Bouterie.
After the traditional opening activities and financial report, committee chairpeople gave reports.
Environment Chairwoman Donna Bouterie gave fall gardening tips. Legislative Chairwoman Maureen Felder provided information on upcoming local, state and federal elections. International Chairwoman Pam Villagran gave information regarding the Samaritans’ Purse Operation Christmas Child shoe box project the club is participating in.
Jean Johnson updated the club on matters concerning the monthly bingo activity the club sponsors at Belle Maison Nursing Home in Hammond. After the meeting, members exchanged gifts and drew names for door prizes. A meal followed.
WVFC is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups parishwide: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community. Tangipahoa is one of 15 parishes that belong to the statewide organization, Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community.
For information about Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community or its sister club Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community can contact Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community Vice President Bouterie at (985) 662-0187.