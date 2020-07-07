The North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology class of 2020 includes, from left,seated, Mallory Nicole Magliolo, of Ponchatoula; Kayla Enola Ann Braud, of St. Amant; Rebecca Rose Davis, of Amite; Kelly Rose Fontenot, of Ponchatoula; Lindsay Carol Ruggles, of Luling; and standing, Elizabeth Catherine Schenck, of Chalmette; Melissa Mizell Besse, of Bush; Raymond Louis Holt, of Hammond; Thomas Gerard Cooke, of Metairie; and Thomas Luc Badon, of Loranger.