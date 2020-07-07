HAMMOND — The 51st graduating class of the North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology celebrated its accomplishments with a commencement program June 30.
Due to the coronavirus, the graduates and their limited guests gathered for a socially distanced ceremony in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center instead of the traditional pomp and circumstance of year’s past.
Graduates include Thomas Luc Badon, of Loranger; Melissa Mizell Besse, of Bush; Kayla Enola Ann Braud, of St. Amant; Thomas Gerard Cooke, of Metairie; Rebecca Rose Davis, of Amite; Kelly Rose Fontenot, of Ponchatoula; Raymond Louis Holt, of Hammond; Mallory Nicole Magliolo, of Ponchatoula; Lindsay Carol Ruggles, of Luling; and Elizabeth Catherine Schenck, of Chalmette.
North Oaks Health System’s pastoral care director Keith Kincaid delivered the invocation.
The health system’s chief human resources officer, Jeff Jarreau presided over the ceremony that concluded two years of study for the students involving 2,000 clinical hours and more than 1,200 classroom hours and 400 exams and quizzes.
The commencement address was delivered by Melissa Ridgedell, who is radiology supervisor for North Oaks Health System and a 1993 graduate of North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology.
Noting that radiologic technologists comprise the third largest segment of health care providers, Ridgedell encouraged the graduates to continue to explore the possibilities of their chosen profession.
"My goal when I started the Radiologic Technology program was to graduate and find a job in X-ray,” Ridgedell said. “I didn’t consider that I could do more after graduation. There’s so much more to learn, and all of us have the potential to do great things.”
Before the presentation of diplomas by program director Heather Koepp, outstanding achievement awards were given. Ben Raney, didactic instructor for the school presented the Academic Achievement Award to Badon for obtaining the highest overall scholastic average. The Performance and Attitude Award for exceptional performance in the clinical setting was presented to Braud by Heath Bailey, the school’s clinical coordinator.
North Oaks Radiology support supervisor Kenneth Travis presented the Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others Award,” named in honor of the health system’s patient representative, to Badon in recognition of his outstanding patient care skills.
In addition, Badon, Besse, Braud, Davis, Holt, Magliolo, Ruggles and Schenck were recognized as members of Lambda Nu, a national honor society for the radiologic and imaging sciences. To become a member, one must maintain a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average out of a possible 4.0.
For more information about North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology, visit www.northoaks.org or call (985) 230-7805. Applications for the 2021-23 class will be accepted through June 1, 2021. To request an application, call or write: Program Director, North Oaks School of Radiologic Technology, P.O. Box 2668, Hammond, LA, 70404.