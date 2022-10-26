Students at Seventh Ward Elementary were honored for self-control.

Students honored include Jaxson Aguirre, James Beck, Mariah Bryant, Elaina Carson, Caleb Castleberry, Greyson Comer, Stella Domangue, Margot Dyer, Ava Jackson, Kolton Jumonville, Cali Martin, Anthony Pina-Gomez, Emmie Roy, Lucy Thornton, Carson Valdetero, Magnolia Wade, Emma Wax and Harper Weber.

