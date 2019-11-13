IMG_0715 (1).jpg

Pre-K-4 students at Holy Ghost Catholic School celebrate the letter 'P' by wearing their pajamas to school. Students include, from top, Lilly Landry, Hagan Thompson, Lawson Jenkins, Brayleigh Bagot and Amelia Ragusa.

 Provided photo

