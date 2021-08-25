Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2021 session, which begins Aug. 30.
Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 23 will incur a $20 late fee.
The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker, and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request, Music School Director Jivka Duke said. Students will be able to choose whether their lessons will take place in person, online or a combination of both.
“We look forward to launching the fall 2021 semester. In addition to the weekly music lessons and the three end of the semester recitals, we will have two concerts where the winners of the CMS Concerto Competition will perform as soloists with the Southeastern Chamber Orchestra and the Southeastern Symphony Orchestra,” she said. “We also plan to have a performance at the Jolly Jingles Market in November, so we look forward to a busy fall semester with an abundance of unforgettable events.”
Duke said a discounted tuition is available to students who qualify.
For information about Music School programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502 or visit www.southeastern.edu/cms.