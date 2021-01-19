The Livingston Parish Library will be busy in February — except for Feb. 16, when the library will be closed for Mardi Gras.
Highlighting the activities is the library’s sixth annual comic con event, which will be fully hosted online Feb. 22–27.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games and pop culture.
In year’s past, the LPL Comic Con has invited attendees to participate in games and activities, interact with local authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, and cosplay as their favorite characters. Last year, more than 1,700 patrons visited the Denham Springs-Walker Branch for the event.
The annual comic con event originally began as a kickoff to the Library’s Summer Reading Program in 2015. The popularity of the event led to the decision to host the program as its own separate event.
The schedule for the 2021 virtual event, dubbed “Comicpalooza,” will be released in late January. Check www.mylpl.info/ComicCon for a programs, schedule, and more.
Concerts planned
A four-part virtual concert series for ages 18 and up, “A Musical Walk Through Time,” is planned.
The first installment is “The Roots of Black Music in America with Karlus Trapp,” at 7 p.m., Feb. 5. Take a 100-year journey back through time to hear, experience anew and learn about the music of America’s black musical giants with singing, dancing and knowledgeable historic accounts of some of America’s greatest musical treasures.
At 7 p.m., Feb. 19, the second part, “Two for the Road: Great Musical,” is planned. It looks at love and musical couples, whether it’s an enduring flame or scorched earth. As a couple of almost 20 years, Kirsten Thien and Erik Boyd relate to the unique power of creating music together as a couple and share some of their favorite songs from musical couples including Les Paul and Mary Ford, Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham, John and Yoko, Paul and Linda McCartney, and Ike and Tina Turner.
Tax help
The library is also a place for people with a low- to moderate-income for 2020 to turn to for tax help. Starting at 5: 30 p.m. Feb. 2, VITA Tax Preparation will be available at the Main Branch in Livingston.
Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, a photo ID, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed.
Registration is required. Call (225) 686-4160 for details or register online at the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance website: https://cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Other dates and time in are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Other events
Topical events coming up include:
- Clay Creations (Ages 12+), 10 a.m., Feb. 5. Learn to DIY décor and accessories using air-dry clay and objects you have at home.
- Programming with Twine (Ages 12+), 10 a.m., Feb. 12. Up your programming skills and learn how to create a “choose your own adventure” game using Twine, an open source tool for telling stories.
- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Speculative Fiction Trivia (Ages 12+), 7 p.m., Feb. 12. One player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance. A valid email address and Zoom account are required.
- Snakes of Louisiana and Mississippi (Ages 12+), 10 a.m., Feb. 18. Join regional herpetologist Terry Vandeventer, as he introduces some of his friends. Learn facts and hear fascinating stories about snakes that call Louisiana and Mississippi home.
- “Swamp Pop Adventure” Virtual Puppet Show (Ages 0-11), 10 a.m., Feb. 19. An original virtual puppet show hosted by the Livingston Parish Library youth staff.
- ScienceTellers: Aliens, Escape from Earth (Ages 5-11), 10 a.m., Feb. 26. During a midnight meteor shower, something mysterious falls from the sky — but it’s not a shooting star. Two curious kids venture into the forest to investigate and find themselves mixed up with visitors from another planet. Pursued by a crazy space scientist, they must rescue the aliens and get them back to their spaceship — before it’s too late. This action-packed, educational alien adventure uses science experiments as special effects.
- Trivia Night LIVE! On Zoom: Star Trek and Star Wars Trivia (Ages 12+), 7 p.m., Feb. 26. One player will win a prize for participating and completing a survey after the program. Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night LIVE. A valid email address and Zoom account are required.
Regular weekly events include:
- Read-to-Me Monday (Ages 0-11), 10 a.m., Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22
- Bedtime Stories (Ages 0-11), 6 p.m., Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22
- Virtual Crafts (Ages 5-11), 10 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23. Patrons are invited to visit their local branch to pick up a curbside craft kit, then join online to complete the craft. Each curbside craft kit will feature all items needed to complete the week’s featured craft; and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Wacky Wiggle Wednesday (Ages 0-11 and caregivers), 10 a.m., Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24
- Virtual Crafts (Ages 18+), 1 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26
- STEAM Saturday: Ukulele Class (Ages 5-18), 10 a.m., Feb. 6, 13, 20. During January and February, STEAM Saturday will feature ukulele lessons using items found in the library’s Learning Kit collection.
- STEAM Saturday (Ages 5-18), 10 a.m., Feb. 27. Join us each Saturday for a fun STEAM project. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. Each project utilizes hands-on creative learning to help students engage with educational concepts and develop problem solving skills..
- Signing Saturdays: American Sign Language Basics (Ages 5-18), 1 p.m., Feb. 6, 13, 20. This is a continuation of a 7-week, beginner-level course, teaching letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors and other basics.