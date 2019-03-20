The fifth anniversary of the Riff Ridgel Crawfish CookOff, an all-you-can-eat event, kicks off at 11 a.m. May 18, at the Village of Tickfaw Festival Grounds.
The Riff Ridgel Crawfish CookOff benefit was established in Ridgel's name to provide support to families and individuals in the community whose lives have been impacted by a catastrophic accident or illness. Proceeds this year will go to Ridgel and Norma Morgan Strate. Since 2015, the event has donated over $60,000.
Live music includes the Johnny Sansone Band and Zydeco Mike with a guest performance by Jo-El Sonnier. A Kid’s Tent will provide free food and activities such as yard games, art projects and Las Vegas magician Billy Ferguson.
Advance tickets are $25, available online at www.riffridgelcrawfishcookoff.com. Tickets go on sale at the Tickfaw Town Hall and University Donuts on March 29. Board members will also have tickets to sell on that date. Tickets at the gate are $35. Children age 11 and younger are free. Sponsorships are available.
Spots for boiling teams are available. Visit the website to complete the form and submit an entry fee. The 2018 first-place team was the Fraternal Order of Police. The second-place team was Crustacean Station, the third-place team was Roger’s Towing, and the People’s Choice team was Clearwater Utilities.
For information, visit the site or email riffridgelcrawfishcookoff@gmail.com.