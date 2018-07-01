Easy access to water, a cross-country railroad and an interstate highway didn't make Port Manchac the moneymaker Tangipahoa Parish wanted it to be.
Potential developers say adding palm trees, campsites and a swimming cove might, though.
“This is a majestic property,” said Terry Jones, a principal investor in the proposed The Village at Port Manchac development. “This does not need to be industrial. This needs to be a nature-based opportunity.”
The South Tangipahoa Parish Port Commission this month will consider giving developers three six-month intervals to conduct feasibility studies. If the developers like the results, a draft contract says, they would have the right to transform the 40-acre industrial site and an adjacent 100 acres the commission has authority to market.
Maybe.
Port commissioners aren’t sure they have the authority to turn the site into a tourist playground and they might not have an answer before the panel’s July 10 meeting.
Andre Coudrain, attorney for the port commission, said the port can be lawfully used for commercial, recreational or business purposes, but he is not sure whether homes could be built on the site.
"If the answer is not clearly resolved by the meeting, then I will likely recommend they seek an attorney general's opinion on that issue," Coudrain said.
And even if the commission approves the plan and the developers march forward, environmentalists are expected to raise concerns about developments in a sensitive area, and port commissioners might be on the hook to repay millions of dollars’ worth of state grants.
The 40-acre Port Manchac lies between Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, about halfway between Ponchatoula and LaPlace. Louisiana designated it a state port in 1962, transforming it after it served as a loading dock during the construction of Interstate 55. The port currently rents space to a chemical blending company.
"Everyone will pretty much admit the port has not been that successful for the past 50 years," said William Joubert, a port commissioner.
The draft contract indicates the commission could not market the port during the 18-month period when the developers are conducting their economic and environmental studies. In exchange, the developers would pay the port $5,000 at the end of the first six-month period and another $5,000 after the second.
If the developers like how the studies turn out, they would have the right to a fair market lease, less all costs the investors incur preparing the property for development, according to the draft contract.
"The moment we vote yes, the future of the port is in the hands of these developers for 18 months," Joubert said. "I'm very uneasy about it because I'm not hearing if we're authorized to vote on this."
In addition to the port proper, the commission is authorized to market 100 acres of marsh just north of the port that is owned by the Octavia Group.
Jones, a principal investor in the The Village at Port Manchac, is pitching the development as a "nature-based community."
"The whole point is to enjoy, educate and replenish the environment," Jones said in an interview.
Jones said the development would include about 100 single-family homes along canals, with boat slips. It would also have a hotel and 400 to 500 cabins, condominiums and apartments. Mock-ups of the proposed development present a boardwalk with restaurants, ice cream stands, kayak areas and a sandy swimming cove.
The developers said visitors could take advantage of the surrounding marshes for swamp tours, bird watching and experiences like planting a cypress tree. In the spirit of connecting with the area's heritage, developers are hoping to rebuild the historic Manchac lighthouse.
At a community meeting last week, Kim Coates, who leads a coalition opposing the project, said the original lighthouse was once 17 acres inland. Now, due to coastal land loss, it's fallen into the water.
Jones said the development would cost upward of $90 million. He is investing in the project, as well as Gary Solomon, Steve Jones and engineering firm Stantech. Terry Jones would not disclose any other investors.
A residential development and resort would be a drastic shift for the port.
Joubert said the port has new assets that recently made it more marketable. For example, over the past few years, the port has received about $2.7 million from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for upgrades, including dredging and a bulkhead to prevent flooding during southeast winds.
The commission would have to repay that money to the state if the land were to stop functioning as a port, said Rodney Mallett, a DOTD spokesman.
The port also recently installed water and sewage lines, although it still lacks natural gas service, Joubert said.
"We've been marketing the polymer plastic industry," Joubert said. "Companies are realizing it is a good place."
Most recently, the port came under public scrutiny when it considered allowing an Australian graphite processor to locate a factory there. The project generated outrage in the south Tangipahoa Parish community, and a coalition of environmentalists, residents and fishermen defeated it.
The coalition, Save Our Manchac, said it wants the port to look into ecotourism opportunities at Manchac, a location known for fishing and boating.
The coalition, however, has mobilized against the resort project, saying the developer's promises of ecotourism is a farce, and the project actually endangers the environment.
"There is more marketing for this ecotourism than there actually is of preserving things," Coates, leader of the coalition, told a group of about 100 people gathered for a community meeting Tuesday at the Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department.
"We cannot be brainwashed," Coates said.
Speakers at that meeting voiced concerns about how the development would affect the environment and the way of life for people already living and working in the area.
Ed Bodker, a retired DOTD program manager, warned the development would destroy 100 acres of wetlands, further degrading the coastline along Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.
Bodker said the port is also a dangerous place to build residences, since it is vulnerable to storm surge flooding and may someday be underwater, due to sea level rise and land subsidence.
"To build a new community in a storm surge area, it just doesn't make any sense," Bodker said. "It puts people and wetlands in jeopardy."
Virgil Allen, a former Tangipahoa Parish Schools superintendent, said the development could put more pressure on the already crowded Ponchatoula schools.
John Hoover, a crab fisherman, said nutrients coming off the property could further disrupt the crabbing industry along North Pass.
The project has the political backing of Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, who sees the development as a potential "destination location."
"The beach does it for Florida and Mississippi, the mountains do it for Colorado and the Midwest, the lakes do it for the Midwest again. So, we live here in the swamp, and we have it every day. We may not realize there are lots of people that want to come visit it," Miller said in an interview.
Miller is pointing to the potential investment in the parish from the proposed resort development, as well as the property and sales taxes that could come out of it. The parish president said he has talked to the developers about creating an economic development district that would raise additional tax revenue for the schools, law enforcement and fire departments.
"It takes advantage of the port property that has been there for many, many years that hasn't had much going," Miller said. Compared to industrial development, he added, this project is more in line with what the environmentalists say they want.
Kristi Trail, executive director of the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, said in a statement that she has not yet reached a formal position on the project.
"We have met with the developers and we are waiting to receive their plans in order to review them and evaluate any detrimental environmental impact and any necessary mitigation, Trail said.
Trail said she has offered to the developers her organization's reports on the role wetlands play in protecting that region against storm surge, as well as assistance from the group's environmental scientists.
Terry Jones, the developer, said he has the environment in mind with the development. Jones cited in an interview the team of experts in environmental engineering, including the international firm Stantech, and MWH, a global wastewater company, both of which are working on the project.
"What you do is you design for the various aspects that make people want to come back and either live there or keep coming back. Part of that does include designing a place that is safe and protected and resilient," he said.
Jones said the plan is to build up the property, but he would not say exactly how it would be designed to prevent destruction from storms.
Daryl Ferrara, president of the port commission, said he is not sure yet how he'll vote if it is determined the board has authority to do so.
"It's a remote fishing community, but there's a lot of history there," said Ferrara, a native of Hammond. "Do I disrupt that and sacrifice economic development for it, or do I say, economic development is more important, and that is the direction we should go? That's a huge struggle for me."
Joubert, the port commissioner and director of the Business Research Center at Southeastern Louisiana University, said that if the lawyers determine they can legally vote on the development, that raises a new question of whether a resort is the "highest and best use."
"Maybe it is just a maritime center" for boats and the crabbing and fishing industries, Joubert said. "If we're going to decommission the port and use it for something else, we need to look at what that something else is."