Veterans to be honored
The Veterans Parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in Walker. A family event will be held afterward at Sidney Hutchinson Park. It will have music, food and craft vendors, and a display of military equipment. Bring lawn chairs but no ice chests. Parade participants must have an American theme.
Holiday shopping
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, the Albany Alumni Association is holding the Hornet Holiday Market at Albany High. Vendors, food, kids crafts, raffles, Santa photos and more will be available. To be a vendor, contact albany.alumni.association@gmail.com.
Chamber's 24th annual golf outing
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce's 24th annual golf tournaments has been rescheduled for noon Nov. 18. There is still a last-minute chance to get in. First come, first served. Visit livingstonparishchamber.org for information.
Fishing event
On Nov. 16, the second annual free Fishing Rodeo will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The pond will be stocked with 600 pounds of channel catfish. The competition is for ages 15 and under. Visit www.walker.la.us to register or call Brian Farlow at (225) 405-9875 for information.
Halloween at the library
Dress up and come to the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Thursday, Oct. 31, for trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A costume contest ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. For information, visit the library’s website at https://mylpl.info/.
Little Women production
The Spotlight Theater Players presents Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" on Nov. 14-16 at Old South Jamboree. Tickets are available at www.stpds.com.
New art exhibit set
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit from Nov. 1 through Dec. 21 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. It will showcase current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; colored pencils; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor; and wood working. The artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish.”
An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Artists will be present, and light refreshments will be served. The second reception will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Nov. 30. Bring a camera to take family pictures with special character guests from local productions of “The Nutcracker” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Save the date
Nov. 29: Lighting of Old City Hall in Denham Springs
Dec. 5: Holiday Chef's Evening
Dec. 7: Walker Christmas parade and Santa in the Park