On May 16, Independence Leadership Academy held its first Multicultural Fair to celebrate the uniqueness and unity of the students at the school and around the world.
The theme was "The Great ILA Gumbo Pot." This was a culminating activity for the cultural studies the students participated in during the school year.
Students from all grade levels performed on stage. An art gallery walk was on display in the gym.
Over 200 parents and students were in attendance.
Valerie Agnello and Lauren Liberto, from the Tangipahoa Parish Library, were on hand to promote the summer reading program Oceans of Possibilities.