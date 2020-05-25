The Live Oak Class of 2020 will graduate at 8 p.m. June 23 at the school's stadium.
The graduation ceremony was delayed and the final months of school upended when the schools were closed and children were taught at home.
The graduate include:
Samuel Lee Aldy
Zoe Renae Ali, X
Shelby Lynn Allain
Leslie Paulina Argueta-Muñoz
Dayne Logan Armstrong
Ivanna Joyce Ash, XX
Gavin Patrick Avery, X
Savannah Claire Babin, XX
Colby John Badeaux
Ethan Bryce Ballard
Kara Louise Barbier, X
Jude Thomas Barker, X
Kaitlyn Nicole Barnett
Cayden Marshall Barr
Hudson Michael Barrett
Braylon Wedge Barthe
Katelynn Jean Barton
Brooklyn Skye Batchelor
Trystin Edward Beier
Shana Lynn Bell, XX
Alaina Marie Bennett, X
Angelle DeShea Bergeron, X
Haley Nicole Bordelon, X
Ayana Marie Boudreaux, XX
Julia Alane Boulton, X
Dalton Lionel Bourque
Kevin Ray Bowen
Tyler Bradley Braun
Noah Michael Breaux
Victoria Gabrielle Breaux
Jacob Douglas Bresee, X
Joseph Kyle Brewer
Isabelle Stephan Bryant
Jackson Macdonald Bryant, XX
Zane Edward Bryant
Thomas Alexander Buchmann
Katherine Kay Buford
Charles Jacob Burchfield
Victoria Shane Burr, XX
Mary Grace Byers, X
Dylan Patrick Calhoun, X
Benjamin Edmond Calmes, X
Seth Lee Cannon
DeArron Jermaine Capling
Rebekah Lynette Carr, XX
Cole James Carter
Lara Grace Cartwright
Haley Morgan Case
Royce Earl Cash, X
Victoria Grace Cedotal, X
Jordan Caleb Chenevert, X
Falon Paige Clark
Nancy Jane Cockerham
Jacob Steven Colombo, XX
Austin Carter Cook, XX
William B. Corie
Abigail Jena Courville
Mackenzie Ann Covington
Michael Gage Cowart, X
Gabriel Earl Cox, X
Lane Michael Craig
Colburn Harvey Crenshaw, X
Gregory Gage Dampier
Brooke Leslie Daniel, X
Gage Nicholas Dawsey, X
Hannah Mae Dawson
Jenna Marie Dees
Trevor Paul Diaz, XX
Colin Christopher Dickerson, X
Dylan Reese Dinecola
Makenzie Nicole Duplessis, X
Tristan Cade Dupuy
Jamie Brooke Elenbaas, X
Heith Joseph Emrick
Devin John-Acklin Estabrook
Molly Maize Fann, XX
Ray Alexander Fann, XX
Jacob Dean Favre, X
Camryn Nicole Felton
Dijone' Arielle Flowers
Matthew Ethan Floyd
Sadie Ann Forbes, X
Destinee Latrice Ford
James Richard Ford
Sophia Elaine Foster
Samuel Cole Frazier, X
Clayton Tanner Freneaux
Summer Michelle Fugler
Jack Mackenzie Gauthier, XX
Katelyn Rose Gauthier
Tyler Richard Genre
Parker Joseph Giering, X
Dalana Danielle Gill, X
Michael Jake Goutreaux
Dylan Christopher Green, X
Alaina Danielle Griffin, X
Michael Shane Guillot
Jami Maria Gwyn, X
Hanah Alyce' Hamilton
Savannah Lynn Harvey
Ke-Irrian Shaquele Hawkins
Meagan Reneé Hayes
Lauren Nichol Hedglin, X
Joshua James Heffley
Joseph Michael Henderson
Angela Marie Herrera Carlo
Kylie Beth Hidalgo Neal, X
Carter Blake Higginbotham, XX
Clayton Joseph Hill, X
Elizabeth Marie Hilton, X
Austin Joseph Himel
Hayden Michael Hodges
Aidan Kyle Hodges, XX
Alexander Joseph Honore
Valerie Kaye Hooge
Byrah Sha'Cole Hopkins
Piper Ridglea Horne, X
Jacob David Houpy, X
Rachel Elizabeth Hubbard, X
Drew Benjamin Hubert, XX
Faith Madelyn Hughes
Spencer Allen Hutchinson
Kayleigh Diane James
Jacob Seth Johnson
Karson Lloyd Jones
Madelyn Alexis Jones
Lance Joseph Jumonville
Brady Cole Justis
Alayna Nicole Karras, XX
Gabriel Peyton Kimble
Lathan Bradley Kimble
Mckenzie Grace Kimbrell
Randall Paul Kirk Jr.
Erik William Kloepfer
Camile Joseph Knaps, X
Kade David Lane
Ashlynn Marie Lassard, XX
Henry Geter Lawrence II
Madeline Kay Leaphart, X
Kaleb Quentin LeClercq, XX
Madison Dawn Lee
Jaela Amari Lee
Jalen Iverson Lee
Henry Thomas Lefeaux
Gabriel Lee Lejeune
William David Lemoine
Timothy Preston Leonnig
Leslie Abigail Lively, X
Hagen Charles Long
Maggie Frances Long
Patricia Abigail Long
Brayden Larue Lott
Meghan Elizabeth Lott, X
Sethe Elijaah Ludlam, XX
Logan Charles Lyons, X
Leilah Ann Mahiai-Torres, X
Molly Marissa Malarcher, X
Jack Emilio Manchego
Landry Michael Mansur
Colby Waid Martin
Jacqueline Martinez
Lamon Derrell Matherne
Chloe Elizabeth Maurello
Destiny Nicole May
Madeline Alexis Mayfield, X
Peyton Elizabeth McCalla, X
Nathan Hadley McClendon
Jimmie Bret McCoy, XX
Kyle Patrick McDaniel
Kaleigh Shea McKenzie, XX
Christian Michael Meade
Brianna La'shae Medearis
Cameron Albert Meier
Connor Andrew Meier, XX
William Charles Mercer
Payton Alexis Miller
Kylie Nicole Milligan, X
Ariana Elise Milner, X
Kaysie Audrey Mire
Alanna Louise Moffatt, XX
Delaney Ruth Moore
Payton Clay Moran
James Lee Moreau III, XX
Angelie Haven Morel
Micah David Morphet
Marcella Elena Moseley
Georgia Nicole Moseley, X
Jacob Scott Moskau, XX
Nathan Rafael Muralles, X
Mikayla Renee Nijoka, XX
Megan Alise Norris, XX
Ainsley Paige Nunneley, X
Trennon Lee O'Quin
Isabella Joliegh Ordes, X
Chloe Donyel Ordes
Haley Nicole Owens
Amber Ne'Cole Pace
Lily Laurachel Parker, X
Paige Marie Parker, X
Dakota Michael Parnell
Matthew Reed Parrish, XX
Madison Camille Patin, X
Alexa Eryn Payne, X
Saleah Tamar Payne
Angel Alexa Penny
Madison Jewell Peoples
Cassady Marie Perkins, X
Austin Michael Peters
Starlyn Mae Pickett, X
Lawrence Pierre Jr.
Ahmad Dominque Pink
Amar Dajan Pink
Tia Marie Plant
Joshlynn Nicole Price
Kalie Mae Primes, XX
Peyton Don Pruitt, X
Cody James Quebodeaux
Kayleigh Elaine Ramirez
Brooke Nicole Ransome, X
Darian De'Untre Ricard
Bailey Gabrielle Richardson
Mallorie Alexis Robertson, X
Madison Claire Rogers
Rhett Thomas Rosevear, X
Ryan David Rounds
Emily Grace Rushing, X
Hannah Elizabeth Ryan
Adante Eugene Sails
Ryan Michael Schaefer
Jillian Lane Schenk, XX
Sebastian Christopher Scruggs
Skylar Shane Shaffett, X
Benjamin Lee Sickels, X
Benjamin Titus Sleeth
Byron Byrtrell Smith
James Michael Solar
Wyatt Douglas Spring, X
Kyleigh Fay Spring, X
Jase David Stafford, X
Christopher Michael Steele Jr.
Haley Marie Stevens, XX
Brennan Wade Stokes, X
Emogene Mali Stringer, X
Madison Taylor Swearingen, X
Ethan David Taber
Macie Scott Talbert, X
Julianna Rose Talbo, t X
Bethani Lynn Taylor, X
Connor Mark Taylor
Kaitlyn Leanne Teal
Ivy Alexis Terrell, X
Sidney Rayne Thibodeaux, X
Cooper Milton Tholborn
Julie Ann Thompson, XX
Devyn James Thornton
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Till
Savannah Mikae Tillman
Gabriele Monik Troxclair, X
Gabriel Paul Varnado, X
Halle DeLee Varnado, X
Chloe Elizabeth Vaughn
Ashton Wesley Veitch
Kayley Jo Walker, XX
Kaitlyn Elise Waller, X
Abigail Sarah Wang, X
Olivia Grace Warr, X
Fiona Ann Warren, X
Garret Earl Watson
Logan Michael Webb
Brooke Abigail Weber, XX
Abigail Grace Whitam, X
Aislinn Elizabeth White, XX
Dylan Michael White
Dylan Lane Wilks
Sarah Makenzie Williams, X
Emily Marie Williams
Dylan Gabe Williams
John Charles Williams
Mark Joseph Williams
Brandon Shelby Williamson
Kynzi Mechelle Willis
Sadie Marie Wright
Kayleigh Danielle Wroten
Tori Janay Zachary, X
Tyler Anthony Zeringue, X
Summa Cum Laude 3.75 or above, X
Magna Cum Laude 3.5 to 3.749, XX