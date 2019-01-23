Jan. 2
Beauchamp, Jermaine Douglas: 40, 46157 Durbin Road, Hammond, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Tyuse, Floyd: 36, Live Oak Apartments, Baton Rouge, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Jones, Dwayne: 23, 121 Jenny Court, Motz, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Kennison, Travis: 35, 16549 La. 16, French Settlement, court remand.
Burris, Christine C.: 24, 7711 Tipperary Drive, Baton Rouge, court remand.
Shuff, Alexander Jacob: 28, 28786 Danielle Ben Road, Walker, aggravated burglary, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Shuff, Theodore A.: 57, 12502 Havenwood Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated burglary, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, principal/criminal conspiracy.
Davis, James: 44, 34953 Napoleon Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Migliore, Brian: 29, 01113 Irene Deslatte Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
Shows, Garrett: 19, 39820 Applewood Drive, 1, Denham Springs, simple battery, violation of protective orders.
Goodman, Heather: 29, 30223 Cain Road, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft.
Moore, Denis Nicholas: 29, 30223 Cain Road, Denham Springs, careless operation, taillamps, security required, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Mckenzie, Daniel Carl: 64, 17144 Dykes Road, French Settlement, disturbing the peace.
Mollere, Ladazha: 26, 7429 La. 405, Donaldsonville, fugitive.
Jan. 3
Michot, Andre: 33, 17960 Will Ave., Greenwell Springs, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, speeding, two counts no driver's license, registration certificates, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, traffic bench warrant.
Mcallister, Troy David: 37, 7976 Violet St., Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, theft of a motor vehicle, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Rushing, Raymond Jermaine: 27, 210 Martin Luther King St., Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, fugitive.
Hite, Charles Elert: 46, 30828 Lilac St., Denham Springs, two counts resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated.
Lyons, Seth: 18, 34675 Clinton Allen St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Taylor, Karla Michelle: 39, 12502 Havenwood Drive, Denham Springs, aggravated burglary, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
Mceachern, Brandon Michael: 27, 06306 E. Myrtle Ave., Baker, equipment required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Cloud, Troymesia: 20, 11152 Sarah Jump Ave., Baton Rouge, theft, fugitive.
Blanchard, Jeremy: 36, complete address unavailable, La. 44, Prairieville, battery of a dating partner.
Allen, Julius: 32, 00533 Fountainbleau Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Matz, Charles J.: 44, 18459 La Trace, French Settlement, domestic abuse battery.
Thomas, Anthony: 19, 12386 Cafe Ave., Baton Rouge, probation.
Harper, Altoris T.: 31, 13462 Brown St., Walker, simple burglary, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer.
Seguin, Jarrod: 39, 24586 Rolling Meadows, Denham Springs, three counts illegal possession of stolen things, two counts theft.
Grenier, Shawn: 27, 11125 Blue Jay Lane, Denham Springs, theft of a firearm, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm, tampering with surveillance or monitoring systems, institutional vandalism.
Cauthron, Rawlin C.: 40, 32095 O’Neal Drive, Springfield, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana, institutional vandalism.
Morrow, Amber: 26, 9661 Shiloh Court, Denham Springs, accessory/theft of a firearm, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm, parole.
Beach, Brittany Lea: 26, 29565 Livingston St., Albany, failure to pay child support.
Rayburn, Joseph: 32, 29855 George White Road, Holden, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Randall, Amy: 35, 32066 Ta Lane, Albany, fugitive.
Jan. 4
Spence, Brandon L.: 27, 34063 La. 1019, Denham Springs, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license, false certificates, security required, resisting an officer.
Villagomez, Chantell Dawn: 36, 8273 Rosewood St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of court order.
Foret, Kimberly: 33, 22874 Lafourche Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
Turner, Randi: 29, 30298 Golden Rod St., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, careless operation, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Baker, Halli: 18, 31830 Vivian White Road 01, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Collins, Sarah: 23, 33575 John Barber Road, Holden, traffic bench warrant, parish jail time.
Gill, Taylor Scott: 24, complete address unavailable, Chickasaw Avenue, Denham Springs, parole.
Voth, Douglas: 51, 07369 Garrison Lane, 1, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Cupit, Kevin Ray: 28, 30979 Blossom St., 1, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Voth, Christopher Lee: 21, 7369 Garrison Lane, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Cupit, Christopher: 24, 10615 Airline Highway, Apt. 78, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Scott, Hosie: 48, 3252 Ontario St., Baton Rouge, theft, resisting an officer, fugitive.
Valentine, Jerry Michael: 52, 13486 Bayou Grand South Road, home invasion, self mutilation by a prisoner.
Gauthier, Jessica: 37, 338 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs, probation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Latstetter, Henry: 30, 43521 Norwood Road, Gonzales, identity theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Brooks, Leonard: 60, 277073 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, failure to appear, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Rodriguez, Joseph Amando: 35, 10064 Cochise Drive, Denham Springs, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, sexual battery.
Seymore, Joseph: 28, 10554 Lovett Road, Baton Rouge, security required, contempt of court, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, illegal possession of stolen things.
Desoto, Alexis: 18, 19862 La Trace Road, French Settlement, theft.
Morales, Whitney: 27, 20960 Walker South, Denham Springs, child desertion.
Hamilton, Roxanne: 41, 12400 Jefferson Highway, Apt. 1709, Baton Rouge, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Macaluso, Joseph P.: 55, 31280 Rosewood Ave., Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Matthews, Debra: 59, 10021 Adam Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace/doing any of the following to disturb, simple battery.
King, Cyndi: 40, 35061 Madisonville Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace/doing any of the following to disturb, simple battery.
Jan. 5
Mankamyer, Jonathan D.: 25, 13624 Henry Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Lafleur, Brooklyn: 35, 26713 Bennett Road, Holden, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Vicknair, Katti: 27, 29738 Lake Tulip St., Walker, driving on roadway lane for traffic, proper equipment required on vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, drag racing and racing on public roads/exemptions.
Vicknair, Michael: 25, 29738 Lake Tulip St., Walker, careless operation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mccray, Mary Davis: 33, 2560 La. 43, Amite, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Odom, Nicholas: 18, 18341 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas, disturbing the peace/doing any of the following to disturb, resisting an officer.
Parson, Richard Cole: 32, 16935 Doie Mclin Road, Satsuma, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, temp plates issued by dealers, security required.
Johnson, Matthew: 33, 8739 Chickasaw Drive, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, battery of a dating partner, home invasion, simple criminal damage to property, fugitive.
Morton, Eric Richard: 37, 10715 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, domestic abuse battery.
Starkey, April Nicole: 33, 9958 Little John Ave., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Knapps, Joseph: 37, 13185 Alysha Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
Mcmanus, Ivy: 23, 33230 Walker North Road, Walker, fugitive.
Comeaux, Travis L.: 36, 29803 Linda's Haven Road, Springfield, false certificates.
Oliphant, Jason Lee: 46, 33030 Mack Road, Walker, unauthorized use of a movable.
Bryant, David B.: 49, 11350 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribution Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, proper equipment required on vehicles, false certificates, driver must be licensed, security required.
Mascarella, Jill: 46, 22472 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
Pondexter, Roderick: 33, 8312 Colverton Drive, Baton Rouge, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Wilsey, Jennifer: 36, 14504 Courtney Road, Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Brown, Orlantez: 19, 17022 Jade Court, Hammond, false personation of a peace officer, special restrictions on lamps.
Johnson, Jeremy: 37, 36100 Lynchburg Road, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
Spillman, Tammy L.: 42, 9532 Florida Blvd., Walker, seven counts access device fraud.
Ramsey, Katelyn: 24, 1293 River Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jan. 6
Morgan, Effrine: 30, 26376 Poplar Glen Drive 01, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Waldon, Brandon: 25, 12984 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II CDS, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mccracken, Jason: 38, 806 Richland St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Harkins, Lila: 38, 32213 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Oden, Tracy: 51, 10723 111th Place 13, Largo, Florida, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gay, Melissa: 43, 01503 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs, registration certificates, security required, speeding.
Dubroc, Michael Jason: 36, 27589 Wisconsin Lane, Holden, domestic abuse battery.
Ross, James: 30, 43188 Norwood Drive, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Garcia, Bobbie: 48, 39310 Camp Drive, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bowlin, Cody Matthew: 28, 29822 Joe Allbin Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment.
Hoyt, Wallace Daniel: 37, 28835 Hoyt Lane, Albany, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, resisting an officer.
Jan. 7
Guercio, Patrick: 65, 30319 White Egret Drive, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Hoover, Darlene: 61, 20455 Chuck Drive, Livingston, reckless operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Curcio, William J.: 46, 3781 La. 8, Simpson, simple burglary, theft.
White, Gary: 35, 519 N. River Road, Denham Springs, display of plates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, criminal sanctions for operating motor vehicle not covered by security, illegal possession of stolen things.
Wright, Crystal: 41, 519 N. River Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding.
Surrency, Joshua A.: 35, 14285 Bon Dickey Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Kennedy, Emanuel: 24, 26229 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Fornea, Brittany Marie: 31, 39356 Keaghey Road, Ponchatoula, fugitive.
Kimbro, Bernard: 41, 25484 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, court remand.
Thompson, Kevin: 48, 17400 Oak Ridge Road, Livingston, duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence or other registration.
Delapasse, Ashley: 26, 29401 S. Palmetto Road, Walker, theft, two counts security required, switched plate, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, speeding, owner to secure registration.
Mcmorris, Paul: 34, 28065 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, simple battery domestic violence.
Mcdade, Kaz Layton: 36, 43123 Pinewood Ave., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, careless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Street, Darrick Bryan: 42, 34055 Cheryl Lynn Drive, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner.
Gray, Devon: 24, 30233 Cain St., Denham Springs, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, smoking in vehicle with child, false certificates, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
Merchant, Ellis W.: 25, 30233 Cain St., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Lomas, Ernest: 48, 24775 La. 16, Denham Springs, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, driver must be licensed, switched plate.
Betz, Robert J.: 49, 43116 Pinewood Ave., Prairieville, driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 8
Soileau, Chantell: 46, La. 22, Springfield, false certificates, failure to appear.
Scott, Maurice: 32, 8820 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, proper equipment required on vehicles, careless operation, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Jafar, Monique N.: 32, 110 Woodland Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, traffic bench warrant, careless operation, fugitive.
Sanders, Trey: 26, 34035 Logan Jade Lane, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, fugitive.
Bedwell, Jhy Wayne: 30, 14152 Glen Ellis Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Edwards, James Michael: 40, 43370 Kleinert Road, Hammond, failure to pay child support.
Champagne, Ronnie Paul: 29, 00600 Burket Lane, Denham Springs, court remand.
Evans, Judy: 55, 26217 Riverscape Drive, Springfield, domestic abuse battery.
Carter, Eric: 21, 39150 La. 929, Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen things.
Spencer, Kyriel: 18, 16830 Bonham St., Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things.
Woods, Dustin: 22, 30378 Brandie Drive, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, battery of a dating partner, driving while intoxicated, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, speeding, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property.
Sheridan, Brandon: 35, 30252 Garden St., Denham Springs, vehicle registration expired, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, owner to secure registration, security required, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Tennart, Keddrick: 22, 1539 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
Lamartinere, Savannah: 30, 8270 Violet St., Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Brumfield, Kayla Michelle: 27, 32717 Wonderland Drive, Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
Jensen, Jason Paul: 34, 9212 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Blount, Jody: 49, 33243 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, taillamps, vehicle registration expired, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 9
Chandler, Deona Jean: 31, 08540 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, probation.
Newman, April: 46, 25368 White Lake Ave., Livingston, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Richardson, Jamie Joseph: 25, 21913 La. 444, Livingston, identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed.
Hebert, Jeremy W.: 34, 20029 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, probation.
Ferguson, Brandee: 40, 11130 Crossover Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear.
Shoeman, Megan: 19, 18489 La. 444, Livingston, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Shoeman, Emily: 21, 18489 La. 444, Livingston, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Kimball, Alexis: 26, 1919 Boulevard De Province, 15, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
Thomas, Arkell: 30, 32034 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft of a motor vehicle.
Underwood, Trenton D.: 28, 30119 Barnett Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, three counts monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Mabrey, Gennifer Leann: 26, 30952 Whiteleaf St., Denham Springs, allowing dogs to roam, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, no driver's license.