The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Tickfaw woman wanted for setting a mobile home on fire in June.
Barbara Granger, 43, surrendered to agency deputies Wednesday, less than 24 hours after a request for assistance in locating her was shared with the public through local media outlets and agency social media accounts, the Fire Marshal's Office said in a news release.
On June 25, the Natalbany Fire Department responded to a small fire at Granger’s mobile home in the 11000 block of Griffin Road. The next day, firefighters were called to the same address for a fully involved fire, the Fire Marshal's Office said.
Granger has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on a count of arson with intent to defraud.