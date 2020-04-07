Changing times around Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes
This column is usually filled with activities and events planned around Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. Unfortunately, most events have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus stay-at-home order, and we have nothing to report.
Check the websites and Facebook posts of your favorite events for future plans.
What we do have to announce is our commitment to spreading the word of news happening despite the closure of schools, churches and business. Please send us photos and information on how your family or organization is dealing with the stay-at-home policy.
Email livingston@theadvocate.com or call (225) 603-1998.
We're working from home, like most of you, but we are on the job.
Changing publication date
Among the changes happening this week for Advocate readers is the publication date of the Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate. Please note, starting today, you will receive your community news section on Wednesdays.