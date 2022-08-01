Sons of uh Beech.jpg

Sons Of Uh Beech is the featured band at the Aug. 5 Live After 5 concert in Downtown Ponchatoula.

 Provided photo

The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert.

Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area.

This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band is Sons Of Uh Beech. The concert is at the Strawberry Parking Lot on West Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.

A local Jeep club, P-Town Jeepers, will be parked around the parking lot.

Bring a lawn chair and grab some food and drink from your favorite restaurant.

View comments