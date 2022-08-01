The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its second Live After 5 concert.
Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area.
This is a free family-friendly event. The August concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, and the band is Sons Of Uh Beech. The concert is at the Strawberry Parking Lot on West Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
A local Jeep club, P-Town Jeepers, will be parked around the parking lot.
Bring a lawn chair and grab some food and drink from your favorite restaurant.