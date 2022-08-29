The Hammond Regional Arts Center is celebrating 40 years of bringing visual, performing and literary arts to Tangipahoa and neighboring parishes.
The celebration continues through the end of the year with special displays and programs marking the four decades that the center has served as a beacon for those who appreciate the efforts of local, regional and state artists and performers.
The displays detailing the history of the center went up in early August and will remain for public viewing through the end of December. The exhibits tell the story of the arts center that, along with the Columbia Theater across the street from the center, draws patrons from throughout the area for monthly visual art exhibits, lectures and performing arts presentations.
The arts center is in the Levy Building, one of the venerable buildings in Hammond’s national award-winning Downtown Historic District. The building was donated to the City of Hammond in 1978 by Alycee Levy, the proprietor of a clothing store that bore his name for many years.
In the beginning
In the early 1980s, a group of local organizations with an interest in the arts gained permission from the city of Hammond to establish an arts center and began renovating the building. Their efforts bore full fruit in April 1982 when the building was opened with a ribbon-cutting and the first arts exhibit that soon followed.
The initial effort to open the arts center was made by a group known as the Hammond Cultural Foundation. The foundation was composed of the Hammond Art Guild, the Columbia Theatre Players, the Hammond Arts Council, the Central Business District Association and the Hammond Heritage Foundation.
Melissa Griffin, executive director of the arts center, said of the anniversary observance "is a celebration for the community ... a time to look back and visit the humble beginnings of the arts center and the realization of a dream come true. Many of our citizens were early champions of an art center in Hammond and their hard work in the beginning and through the years is worthy of the recognition that is now on display.”
Griffin expressed her thanks to the city of Hammond that assisted in the founding of the arts center and to the support of community leaders through the years. She also offered her appreciation for all who have given what she termed general support over the life of the center.
The first exhibit featured the works of 20 Louisiana artists including Gloria Ross and Roy Blackwood. Blackwood, who was professor of sculpture in the Department of Art at Southeastern Louisiana University and would later be a department head at the university and director of the Columbia Theatre, said, "Since its inception, the center has provided local and regional artists with a venue where their works could be shown. At the same time, the center affords residents from throughout the region the opportunity to enjoy the works of local artists and the many various programs that have been a part of the center.”
'A labor of love'
Eric Johnson, retired after a career as head librarian at Southeastern and a member of the arts center board, served as curator for the center’s 40th anniversary celebration. Johnson, who was assisted by Griffin, Gabrielle Landry and Victoria Montalbano in searching through files for pictures and information about the center’s history, called his involvement a “labor of love.”
“Art in its many forms enriches the life of a community and opens the eyes of so many to see and appreciate things that they might not otherwise see," Johnson said. "Our arts center is important because of all the many things that it offers. Here we show the visual arts, host lectures and performances, welcome community gatherings, music productions, and art classes for all ages.”
Johnson said that going through old records and collections of photographs and news clippings was a time consuming, but very interesting endeavor. “We found a wealth of information about the early years of the center and its growth over the years and we had to limit what we could put on display, Johnson said.
A look at the center's history
Central to the exhibit’s recounting the history of the center is a breakdown of major events that have occurred in each decade since the founding. In the 1990s, a production of Ntozake Shange’s “For Colored Girls,” and an art exhibition reflecting the Black experience drew healthy attendance to the center.
During the same decade the still popular Culinary Arts series featuring a cooking demonstration by a local chief paired with a delicious dinner. The Columbia Theatre Players presented many comedies and dramas in the Levy Building expanding the center’s offerings beyond the visual arts.
In February of 1998 the 15-year old Hammond Cultural Foundation changed its name to the Hammond Regional Arts Center to better reflect its status as the official arts agency for Tangipahoa Parish serving artists, arts organizations and arts enthusiasts.
In 2009 the first Marjorie Morrison Sculpture Biennial Exhibition honored a longtime arts advocate and a founding member of the center. Morrison, the wife of longtime U.S. Congressman James H. “Jimmie” Morrison, made numerous contributions to the visual and performing arts during her many years of involvement in community activities.
Center expands offerings
Through the years the arts center has brought the creations of noted artists to the community. In 2010, for example, the works of noted Louisiana artists George Rodrigue and James Michalopoulos were hung in the gallery. The new decade also saw a focus on the HRAC’s support for art education in the parish with the Maya Levy Arts Education Grant and the distribution of art supplies to local schools. In 2018 the newly installed Art-O-Mat, which offers small artworks at a reasonable price, was introduced at the center.
Music became a part of the center with the introduction of “Playing the Staircase,” which features a series of concerts performed by local musicians.
In 2020, in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the arts center brought art activities such as “Chalk the Walk,” and “Art in the Park,” to outdoor venues.
More recently, the center hosted an exhibit borrowed from The National WWII Museum in New Orleans that put the spotlight on the role that Louisiana played in preparing men and women for battle during World War II. The center was also a part of the initial Arts in Bloom weekend in June that drew wide attention.
The future
Looking to the future, Johnson said, “we will continue to expand and increase our membership base that helps us fund the many things that we offer. At the same time we will continue to bring visual art exhibits to the center along with our music programs and art classes. We will listen to the community in an attempt to learn what the community wants and we will strive to fulfill that need. Forty years ago a group of local citizens with a vision went to work to give an arts center to the community and their efforts have borne positive fruit perhaps in ways that they could not have envisioned in the early days. Our community is the richer for those efforts and it is an honor to continue their work for the next 40 years and beyond.”