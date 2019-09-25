National attention during the game
At 7 p.m. Sunday, the pregame broadcast for the Sunday Night Football match of the Saints vs. Cowboys will have a feature on Denham Springs High kicker Cameron Beall, part of the Kick-It Campaign against pediatric cancer. His campaign can be seen at alexslemonade.org/mypage/1874023 and has raised $1,611 dollars so far.
Blessing of the Animals
From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs, will hold a Blessing of the Animals. In between the two sessions, the Baton Rouge Zoo will have a presentation, hot dogs will be served, the Denham Springs Animal Shelter will have potential pets available, and the new church buildings will be open for tours.
Visit City of Walker Animal Control on Facebook to see a flier with details, including a list of items sought to help the shelter.
Fall activities in sight
See stories in the main section for information about Saturday's Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash, and the Denham Springs Fall Festival on Oct. 5 and the Livingston Parish Fair on Oct. 5-13.
Activities later in the month include:
Oct. 18: The first Jackette Alumni Game. Former members will dance at halftime of the Denham Springs High vs. Zachary High football game. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 9. Visit DSHS Jackettes on Facebook for details.
Oct. 19: Walker High School Softball Alumni Game. All alumnae are welcome. Contact Hali Fletcher at hali.fletcher@lpsb.org or (225)278-9321 to register.
Oct. 20: New this year at the French Settlement Creole Festival is a cornhole tournament and mini-pot cook-off.
Oct. 26: The Livingston Parish Book Festival is set. Visit mylpl.info for details.
Nov. 2: The Veterans Parade will start at 11 a.m. in Walker. A family event will be held after at Sidney Hutchinson Park. It will have music, food and craft vendors and a display of military equipment. Bring lawn chairs but no ice chests. Parade participants must have an American theme. Deadline to sign up for vendors and the parade is Oct. 23. Contact Katie Leonard at (225) 279-6785 or leonards30336@gmail.com or contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
Nov. 2: The fourth annual Car Show hosted by Revival Temple will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 28521 Walker South Road in Walker.
Nov. 8: Girls Night Out in the Denham Springs Antique District is Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale at Mothers and Daughters Gift Shoppe. Residents may also call (225) 791-1116.
Library promotes community wellness
The Livingston Parish Library is helping the community stay healthy by hosting wellness events in September including Saturday's community health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albany-Springfield Branch. The free expo will feature informational stations hosted by various community organizations. Attendees will have access to free blood pressure checks, cholesterol screenings and free flu shots.
At each of the other branches of the library, Walgreens in Walker is offering free flu shots for ages 7 and older. Hours are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Main Branch in Livingston and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Watson Branch. Attendees must present a copy of their insurance card to receive a flu shot. Attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian in order to receive a flu shot. For information, visit the library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
Community garden nears
A community garden on site of the Municipal Building on Government Street will break ground soon. Plots will be 4 feet by 6 feet or 4 feet by 12 feet at $20 or $30 for the season of March to March. Email jclark@cityofdenhamsprings.com to sign up. Participants will be encouraged to donate their excess supply to Mighty Moms or the food bank at United Methodist Church. A person is sought to design the garden layout. To volunteer, contact (225) 667-8332.