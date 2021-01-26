How alluring can it be to build a wrestling program from the ground up? If you have enough support from your school and the local community, it can be irresistible.
Just ask first-year Walker High coach Chris Godso, who signed on to breathe life into a fledgling program in a sport that was previously an afterthought for the Wildcats. Godso came to Walker after two successful seasons leading Live Oak High, an established program that has already made its mark at the state level.
“Walker has always had one, two or three kids, but they’ve never had a team or a program, so to speak,” said Godso, 29, who won the LHSAA heavyweight championship in 2009 while wrestling for Redemptorist High.
“(Walker principal Jason St. Pierre) and I had a conversation, and our goal is to build a program similar to what teams in our area have — teams like Live Oak, Catholic High and East Ascension.”
Building such a program usually involves youth leagues that give athletes exposure to the sport before they compete at the high school level. It's an area that is already familiar to Godso, who helped tutor wrestlers at the Live Oak Wrestling Club the past six years.
At Walker, Godso’s plan is to start a wrestling academy for kids in kindergarten through the eighth grade. Having a way to develop wrestlers' abilities before they attend high school is an important part of building a program that will last. It is also part of the reason Godso made the decision to leave Live Oak.
“It was a decision based on my personal beliefs,” Godso said. “Live Oak has had success, but I’ve always been the type of person that wants to lay the foundation myself. You’ve got to earn what you get. The keys to the kingdom can’t just be given to you.”
Godso’s first team at Walker is dominated by freshman, and has only one senior, Joshua Kennedy, who placed at last year’s Baton Rouge City Championship. Among the freshmen who have stood out are heavyweight Gabe Millbern and Toni Jarreau, who is trying to make her way in a sport that has no separate division for girls.
“Toni is one of our team captains,” Godso said. “She has not missed a single practice all year and she gives 100% every time. There’s not a whole lot of girls that wrestle, but its one of the fastest growing sports. We’re trying to sanction a girls division in Louisiana, but right now she competes against boys.
“I really like her effort, and I think she’s going to do some big things for us.”
All high school wrestling teams are eligible to compete at the LHSAA state championships, and with this year’s event being hosted at Baton Rouge’s Raising Cane’s River Center, it will be an easy commute. While Godso expects Walker to score a few points, the goal for this year is to have fun, gain experience and learn.
Like the program Godso is beginning to build, the big picture for this year’s team is about setting it up for future success.
“Mr. St. Pierre and the high school and the entire community want to create something special with me,” Godso said. “I gave them my vision of what we can have in the future compared to what they’ve had in the past. They’ve bought into it, and so have the kids that are starting out with us. I think the future is bright.”