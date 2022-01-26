The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care announced that nominations for the next class of inductees will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31.
The annual induction banquet for the Class of 2022 will be Sept. 8 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will be presented at halftime of the Denham Springs High -Glen Oaks football game Sept. 9 in Yellow Jacket Stadium. Extraordinary events could affect the halftime presentation game date.
This will be the 12th year the Denham Springs Athletic Association and the high school have co-hosted the event. Thus far, 83 former Yellow Jackets have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee does not nominate the candidates. This function is left to the public. Any person with an interest in Denham Springs High sports may submit a nomination; however, individuals may not nominate themselves.
All nominations must conform to the Hall of Fame Nomination Guidelines available by visiting www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the high school office, a news release said.
When preparing a nomination, the most critical requirement is to provide documentation that substantiates claims of athletic, academic and civic achievement. Such verification typically comes from newspaper articles, copies of yearbook pages, old scrapbooks and family archives.
Nominators are advised to start early in the process of collecting documentation to afford nominees the best chance of selection. Unsubstantiated claims cannot be considered by the Selection Committee. Please refer to the Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for recommendations on which area newspapers and libraries to contact.
Because guidelines require an 8 X 10 photograph of the candidate, nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726.
Submissions must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 31 to be considered for induction this year.
Once all nominations are received and screened for completeness, the Selection Committee will meet to review the submissions and vote on candidates for induction this fall. Nominees who are not selected will remain active candidates and be voted on annually for a period of five years. If additional documentation becomes available that will strengthen their file, it should be submitted to the address noted above.
The Hall of Fame serves as a symbol of appreciation to the athletes, coaches and supporters whose contributions meet the criteria for selection in one of these three categories, the release said. Male and female athletes will be representative of all varsity sports. Nominees, both living and deceased, will be considered from all eras of DSHS athletics to the extent possible.
For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.