HAMMOND — The North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Board of Managers announces its appointment of physiatrist Rishi Pathak as medical director and chief of staff effective Sept. 7.
As medical director, Pathak will provide guidance and leadership to the staff responsible for the hospital’s comprehensive medical rehabilitation services offered to maximize the functional independence and quality of life for each patient.
As chief of staff, he will lead the hospital’s medical staff and serve as a liaison between North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital’s providers, administration, Board of Managers and the North Oaks Health System Board of Commissioners.
Pathak joined the North Oaks medical staff in the fall of 2018 as a provider with North Oaks Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic in Hammond.
He came to North Oaks from Johns Hopkins Hospital at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, where he was educated as a fellow in spinal cord injury medicine. He earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in the Cayman Islands on Grand Cayman. He then completed an internship in general surgery through Exempla St. Joseph’s in Denver and a residency through Wayne State University, located in Detroit Medical Center at the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.