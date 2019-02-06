Girls and boys wanted for troop
Scouts Troop 42 is having a roundup at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Denham Springs. This is a recruiting event for boys and girls, ages 11–17, to join an experienced troop which will become one of the first coed Scout troops in Livingston Parish. Troop leaders will talk to parents while potential scouts experience the fun of scouting with troop youth. For more information, contact (225) 571-6646.
Learn cookie decorating
Join artist instructor Shelly Frederick at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for a cookie decorating class. It’s a great way to start learning the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing. No experience is necessary and everything for the class is provided. Class will cover basic royal icing techniques, including consistencies and coloring of icing using gel colors, and students will take their creations home. The beginner class is $45 per person for ages 14 and up, and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seating is limited. Visit artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to sign up.
Birthday party themed classes are:
Feb. 19. Registration deadline is Wednesday.
Feb. 26. Registration deadline is Feb. 20.
Paris themed Valentine’s Day is:
Feb. 12. Registration deadline is Feb. 10.
Get your crape myrtles in shape for spring
The LSU Agricultural Center will offer a crape myrtle pruning demonstration at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Livingston Parish Cooperative Extension office, 20140 Iowa St., Livingston. General principles for pruning landscape plants also will be discussed. If you plan to attend and would like to be notified of cancellation due to inclement weather, call (225) 686-3020 or email mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu to preregister. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, please contact the extension office at least one week before the event.
Helping children with anxiety
The Livingston Parish public schools Family Resource Center is holding "The Anxious Child" workshop to help adults recognize the difference between anxiety and ADHD and learn how to help their child. The workshop is at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Seating is limited, so call or email to reserve a seat. Contact jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Be prepared to give your child's school and grade level when registering.
Save the date
- Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding College & Career Day on Feb. 15.
- Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Train Station Park in Denham Springs.
- The Automotive Class at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center is holding its fifth annual car show on March 23 in Walker.
- A free Cajun Country Jam featuring Shenandoah and many other artists will be May 4 in downtown Denham Springs.
Spring events just around the corner
Even though temperatures have been cooler, spring is on the way.
And communities and groups have been announcing their spring events. If you have an event coming up, send it to us so we can let others know about it. Email livingston@theadvocate.com. Please use this email; other variations of it are being pulled from use.