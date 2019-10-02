HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University ROTC Alumni Chapter will gather during homecoming week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the installation of the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program on campus.
The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Oak Knoll Country Club, 45246 Country Club Road, Hammond.
Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased online at www.southeastern.edu/rotcanniversary. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 1.
Originally opened at Southeastern in 1969, the campus ROTC presence was closed in 1995 in large part to declining numbers and retrenchment by the military as a result of budget constraints. It was reinstituted on campus in the spring of 2016.
The ROTC Alumni Chapter has about 330 members and raises funds to provide scholarships for ROTC participants. The group has awarded three or four scholarships each year for the past several years to students enrolled in the ROTC program.
For information about the ROTC 50th Anniversary Celebration, contact SLU ROTC alumnus Gary Sandifer at gsandifer@ft.newyorklife.com.