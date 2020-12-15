Watson Farmers Market presents Santa’s Market
Santa is visiting the Watson Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 6865 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs.
The Santa Market will include face painting, over 100 vendors selling produce, locally grown meat, canned goods, crafts and other items to fill your last minute holiday gift needs.
A professional photographer will be available for Santa photos with your family, pets are welcome or you can snap a photo yourself for free.
Break out the ugly sweaters
Every third Friday of December — Dec. 18 for 2020 — is National Ugly Sweater Day. Does your family or group embrace the tacky seasonal garment?
If so, share the fun with the readers of The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate by sending photos to livingston@theadvocate.com.
And please share photos and stories of how you are celebrating Christmas 2020. We'd love to know and document it.
Light up Walker
The City of Walker has created a decorating contest for residents in the city limits. It will run through Dec. 21, and a committee will judge lights in three categories with a winner in each. The categories are Clark Griswold (excessive lights and decorations), Reason for the Season theme, and Traditional (Santa, elves, reindeer, etc.).
Walker announces new occupational license system
There is a new process for applying and paying for a Walker occupational license for businesses within the city limits. Businesses that have a license will be contacted by Avenu to renew. Anyone wishing to apply for a license should contact Avenu Insights and Analytics at (800) 556-7274 or businesslicensesupport@avenuinsights.com.
Livingston library announces holiday closings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following dates in November and December:
- Thursday, Dec. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 31 through Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Holiday