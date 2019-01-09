Dec. 19
Glynn, Carlis: 37, 3366 Fairwoods, Baton Rouge, theft.
Bruton, Roman: 26, 3875 Brady St., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, contempt of court, obtaining a controlled dangerous substance by fraud.
Croxton, Crawford: 36, 507 Presley St., Oakdale, theft.
Lukers, William: 37, 17664 Barrett Lane, Baton Rouge, possession schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Smith, Stephanie M.: 27, 870 Liberty Road, Picayune, Mississippi, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Goudeau, Riley: 20, 39717 Laury Road, Paulina, fugitive.
Hooks, Nathenial: 63, 28230 George White Road, Holden, driving while intoxicated, stop signs and yield signs.
Fritchie, Kathleen Stirling: 32, 21121 La. 16, Denham Springs, offenses against intellectual property, fugitive.
Milton, Michael: 49, 127 Easterly, Denham Springs, three counts violation of protective orders, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Johnson, Jennifer: 46, 10413 Arnold Drive, Denham Springs, possession schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, poss. of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, hit-and-run driving, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Dec. 20
Dixon, Ameya: 20, 00766 Fountainbleau Drive, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Norwood, Dustin: 33, 29262 W Karen St., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, failure to appear, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, no driver's license.
Schwartz, Madison: 22, 3641 Harris Drive, Baton Rouge, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, false certificates, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Raborn, Jordan Shannon: 28, 14795 Courtney Road, Walker, proper equipment required on vehicle inspection tag required, no driver's license, security required, second-degree battery, intentional serious bodily injury.
Parker, Machel: 53, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker, simple criminal damage to property, theft, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, possession of marijuana.
Turbeville, Benjamin: 26, 34262 Cane Market Road, Walker, violation of protective orders.
Babin, Devin J.: 25, 8750 Chickasaw Ave., Denham Springs, two counts possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, five counts simple burglary, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, probation.
Mckinney, Cameron: 18, 8673 Chippewa Ave., Denham Springs, two counts traffic bench warrant, tail lamps, security required, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, five counts simple burglary.
Busbin, Alexander: 19, 12004 Lancewood Road, Baker, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Matthews, Russell: 55, 27176 Glascock Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Smith, Vesta Clark: 40, 16795 Watkins Road, Walker, terrorizing, speeding, no driver's license, improper display of temporary plate.
Martin, James Bradley: 37, 30652 Baker Drive, Denham Springs, theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Beauchamp, Derrick: 32, 05923 Parkbriar Court, Baton Rouge, simple burglary
Cheong,Cory , 14119 Adam Arceneaux, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Mcneely, Wednesday Lee: 42, 22345 Craine St., Maurepas, probation.
Johnson, Terrance: 29, 1808 John West Road, Dallas, Texas, fugitive.
Guidry, Dallas: 31, 30205 Eden Church Road Apt 5, Denham Springs, theft.
Franklin, Latasha Appolean: 38, 33837 Natures Way, Walker, fugitive.
Dec. 21
Ballard, Dewayne: 51, 30176 Cane Market Road, Walker, theft.
Lewis, Maria R.: 43, 30176 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, forgery, theft of utility service, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kurts, Conrad W.: 19, 454 Cockerham Road, Denham Springs, security required, equipment required, failure to appear.
Nicolosi, Keith: 43, 21371 Perrin Ferry Road, Holden, theft.
Robling, Douglas: 46, 1128 Coteau Road, Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Lauricella, Austin: 18, N Rateau Road, Ponchatoula, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Harmon, Troy: 32, 509 W. Harrox St., Rayne, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Paul, Steve: 34, 58470 Merian St., Plaquemine, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Wells, Carlton: 26, 2966 Sycamore St., Baton Rouge, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Norwood, Lester: 29, 8108 Comite Acers, Baker, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Ross, Kevinontae: 25, 212 Mozart Drive, Houma, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Thomas, Cedric: 23, 1700 N. 23rd St., Baton Rouge, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Strickland, Bobby: 29, 1735 Lynnwood Drive, Slidell, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Brooks, Shaquelle: 24, 2789 Oak St., Ringo, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Duncan, Bruce: 27, 51445 Gulotta Road, Independence, failure to pay child support.
Dees, Krystal Lakaye: 35, 34118 Fountain View, Walker, theft.
Norris, Melissa N.: 27, 27023 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston, probation.
Walls, Kandy Jo: 48, 8060 Violet St., Denham Springs, parish jail time.
Rhodus, Chase A.: 21, 14334 Moore St., Walker, parish jail time.
Melancon, Storm: 25, 42284 Bayou Narcisse, Lot 12, Gonzales, parish jail time.
Lambert, Adam: 29, 252 Magnolia St., Gramercy, parish jail time.
Baugh, Canyon: 21, 7615 Magnolia Beach, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, barricades, signs, and signals, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, vehicle registration expired.
Klotz, Blake: 19, 2020 11th St., Slidell, four counts violation of protective orders.
Myers, Phillip: 30, 16784 Kinchen Road, Livingston, illegal possession of stolen things.
Crowe, Aaron: 23, 32533 Kerrie Lane, Denham Springs, security required, following vehicles.
Everett, Johnny: 24, 13388 JB Templet, Gonzales, fugitive.
Ladner, Emily: 32, 43453 West Bennett Lane, Robert, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Aguillard, Olivia: 21, 24915 Juban Road, Denham Springs, registration certificates, speeding, violations of registration provisions, no driver's license, registration certificates.
Dunn, Daniel: 42, 2612 Dumont St., Baton Rouge, residential contractor fraud.
Wagner, Tyler: 23, 29906 La. 22 Lot 26, Springfield, two counts unlawful to smell model glue/toxic vapors, to sell to minors, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Cardenas, Daniel Orlando: 40, 8077 Violet St., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Leblanc, Lavern: 36, 1335 N. U.S. 61, Gramercy, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Poland, Tabatha: 29, 3333 Ridgemont Drive, Orange Texas, fugitive.
Dec. 22
Craig, Daniel Lee: 30, 18207 La. 444, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Marshall, Jason: 38, 29400 Anne Drive, Apt. 1, Walker, engaging in a fistic encounter, theft.
Marshall, Jesse Leon: 38, 1327 E. La. 30, Gonzales,
Dupont, Ricky L.: 35, 17743 Florida Blvd., Holden, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation.
Comeaux, Jesse Paul: 38, 27608 La. 16, Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Laurent, Rauman: 36, 12155 Burgess Ave., Walker, simple battery domestic violence, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kilpatrick, Jeremy: 39, 12301 Cameron Lane, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Kaiser, Michael: 30, 7518 Colonial Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Williams, Russell B.: 33, 32271 Cane Market, Walker, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years.
Richardson, Christopher: 21, 12627 La Margie, Baton Rouge, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts theft, two counts enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Leblanc, Heather: 32, 30475 Trace Lane, Walker, resisting an officer, security required, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, stop signs and yield signs, registration certificates.
Antczak, Annette Lorraine: 50, 29430 Efferson Road, Holden, two counts theft.
Sanchez, Schuyler: 33, 30958 Blossom St., Denham Springs, simple battery, appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Cannon, Robert: 36, 29055 S. Range Road, Livingston, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Fontenot, Christine D.: 40, 1182 Willow Brook, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, power of local authorities.
Delatorre, Carlos: 27, 16731 Stephanie, Baton Rouge, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, four counts unauthorized use of access card as theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Dec. 23
Fontenot, Farrell: 42, 12291 Creekside Ave., Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Acosta, Roger: 43, 20377 La. 42, Livingston, domestic abuse battery.
Landry, Chase: 43, 9631 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, domestic abuse battery.
Power, John F.: 42, 14700 Clarence St., Walker, driving while intoxicated, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
Davis, David P.: 51, 26380 Juban Road, Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Cook, Van: 39, 22137 Walker South Road, Lot 25, Walker, failure to pay child support.
Cook, Kevin: 42, 22137 Walker South Road, Lot 25, Denham Springs, speeding, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review.
Dickens, Alexis: 27, 25158 George Settlement Road, Springfield, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Spence, Ronnie Dean: 53, 980 Old Jackson Road, Locust Grove, Georgia, two counts possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Wix, Jamie: 44, 500 Sam Davis Road, Smyrna, Tennessee, illegal possession of stolen things, fugitive.
Jackson, Leon: 54, 1911 Austin St., Springfield, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking.
Wood, Charlee A.: 31, 12155 Burgess Ave., Walker, parole.
Cambre, James L.: 51, 33243 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 24
Huffman, Joseph: 32, 330 Perry Loop Road, Pollock, driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension for prior driving while intoxicated offense, careless operation.
Hidalgo, Patrick Wade: 47, 36037 Portsmouth Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Stangelo, Danny N.: 42, 19195 Lod Stafford Road, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Duhe, Robin: 53, 17408 La. 42, Livingston, simple assault.
Romero, Oscar: 59, 16933 Caroline Drive, Livingston, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, allowing dogs to roam.
Guerra, Christopher: 34, 29269 Betty Drive, Walker, careless operation, security required, hit-and-run driving, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, theft, tail lamps, expired motor vehicle insurance, expired vehicle registration, failure to pay child support.
Martin, Jared: 39, 35125 Bertholot Road, Walker, theft, secretary to require periodical inspection, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, secretary to require periodical inspection, theft, parole.
Davidson, Ryan: 24, 14188 Glen Ellis Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Hood, Charles: 57, 3746 Renniger Road, Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen firearm, theft.
Teston, Rodney: 54, 24551 Joni Lane, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Lilly, Jackie: 37, 23057 Jade Drive, Plaquemine, violation of protective orders.
Sharp, Stephanie: 36, 17167 Little Italy Road, Hammond, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, traffic control signals, careless operation.
Dec. 25
Patterson, Alicia Renee: 38, 36413 Fore Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Thompson, Amy: 37, 19926 La Trace Road, French Settlement, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale/distribute/possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed.
Alipio, Daniel Lamar: 41, 14205 Vincent Place, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, cyberstalking, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Clark, Roger: 57, 30842 Palm St., Denham Springs, obscenity, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive.
Ubas, Noah Joseph: 21, 16944 Florida Blvd., Holden, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
George, Lionel: 59, 23342 Barnum Road, Springfield, failure to appear, speeding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal carrying of weapons.
Childers, Jared: 35, 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Dec. 26
Howze, Jeremy Allen: 38, 18701 Joel Watts Lane, Livingston, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Shirey, Kristen: 25, 25836 Sherwood Forest Court, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Dumas, Dalvin Lamar: 24, 8985 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Crain, John: 21, 8013 La. 10, Ethel, fugitive.
Slinker, Dylan: 26, 13090 Burgess Road, Apt. 5, Walker, illegal possession of stolen firearm, residential contractor fraud.
Allen, Byron Kristopher: 40, 29880 Cedar St., Livingston, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Carter, Brian: 41, 29686 Palmetto St., Walker, two counts attempt/theft, attempt/simple burglary, vagrancy.