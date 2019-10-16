The Chalmette High School Alumni Association will hold its fall general membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the main campus cafeteria. All members are urged to attend.
The main item on the agenda will be the nomination and election of officers and board of directors for the 2019-2021 term. Anyone wishing to be on the board should contact Beryl Hargis at (504) 442-1421.
Membership in the organization is not limited to Chalmette High graduates. All friends and supporters of Chalmette High, as well as graduates from all former St. Bernard Parish high schools, are invited to join.
To join the association or renew your membership, mail the $10 annual dues to CHS Alumni Association, c/o Chalmette High School, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043.
Download a membership form by visiting www.sbpsb.org/domain/2278 and clicking on the alumni link. If you're unable to download the form, mail in your dues along with your name, mailing address, email address, phone number and year of graduation. Checks should be made payable to CHSAA. While on the webpage, be sure to register as an alumnus to receive periodic information about the association.