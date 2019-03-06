LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Schools is taking learning on the road and into communities.
The district’s STEAM Express mobile classroom will headline a community outreach educational event in the South Denham Springs residential the Eastover residential area from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Several parish organizations will participate, making their services available to families in the area at no charge. Those participants include Assess the Need, English Learners Education Center, Mighty Moms, Livingston Parish Libraries, Livingston Parish Public Schools Family Resources Center and Adult Education, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Stewart Medical Center and Denham Springs High’s Jackets Against Destructive Decisions. Teachers from Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High will also be on hand, as well as several volunteers from the district central office, offering a variety of learning activities, games and food for local families.
“Taking learning into our communities is at the very heart of what we envision with our STEAM Express mobile classroom,” Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “This will be our first true community outreach effort, and we are excited about partnering with others in our parish to engage our students and parents where they live.
“One of the most exciting aspects of this project has been the overwhelming support and level of participation we have received from others in the community,” Murphy said.
The many participating organizations, as well as the STEAM Express, will be set up near the Light of the Word Church in Denham Springs, at the corner of Aztec Drive and Chickasaw Avenue, Murphy said.
The school district recently created the STEAM Express with the intent of taking learning into local communities throughout the parish, he said. The mobile classroom makes learning concepts about science, technology, engineering, arts and math a fun experience, and it allows parents an opportunity to participate in the process.
He noted that several teachers from across the parish have voluntarily participated in workshops to learn how to customize activities with the mobile classroom for their students.
Instructional Technology Facilitator Nikki Lavergne said the express — which is a retrofitted school bus — is equipped with Wi-Fi, touch-screen monitors and laptops, as well as hands-on interactive modules that can be customized for learning in a variety of subject areas, as well as age groups.
“We’ve had much success introducing the STEAM Express to many of our campuses, and they have incorporated it into their campus events. This will be the first time we will take the STEAM Express into a residential neighborhood, thus bringing out teachers, our community outreach groups, and learning to our students’ doorsteps,” Lavergne said.
“We believe this outreach effort will result in stronger relationships and greater opportunities for advancing our students,” she said.