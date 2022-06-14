Community leaders, North Oaks Health System and Southeastern Louisiana University officials gathered April 26 for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of North Oaks Rehabilitation Services at Southeastern.
The new outpatient rehabilitation clinic is located within the Pennington Student Activity Center, 1350 N. General Pershing St., Hammond.
Physical therapists and Southeastern alumni Rebecca Troulliet, Kyle Granat and Tony Miller staff the clinic. All three earned their undergraduate degrees at the university.
Patients will be referred by orthopaedic surgeons who practice with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center.