Ribbon Cutting Program.jpg

Cutting the ribbon in celebration of the establishment of North Oaks Rehabilitation Services at Southeastern are, from left, North Oaks Orthopaedic Service Line Vice President Reagan Johnson; Southeastern Athletic Director Jay Artigues; Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller; Dr. Jeffrey Witty, medical director of North Oaks Rehabilitation Services and an orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist practicing with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center; North Oaks Health System President/Chief Executive Officer Michele Kidd Sutton, FACHE; North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Administrator Mac Barrient; Dr. John Crain, president of Southeastern Louisiana University; North Oaks Physical Therapists Kyle Granat, Rebecca Troulliet and Tony Miller; and City of Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto.

 Provided photo

Community leaders, North Oaks Health System and Southeastern Louisiana University officials gathered April 26 for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of North Oaks Rehabilitation Services at Southeastern.

The new outpatient rehabilitation clinic is located within the Pennington Student Activity Center, 1350 N. General Pershing St., Hammond.

Physical therapists and Southeastern alumni Rebecca Troulliet, Kyle Granat and Tony Miller staff the clinic. All three earned their undergraduate degrees at the university.

Patients will be referred by orthopaedic surgeons who practice with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center.