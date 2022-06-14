Cutting the ribbon in celebration of the establishment of North Oaks Rehabilitation Services at Southeastern are, from left, North Oaks Orthopaedic Service Line Vice President Reagan Johnson; Southeastern Athletic Director Jay Artigues; Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller; Dr. Jeffrey Witty, medical director of North Oaks Rehabilitation Services and an orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist practicing with North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center; North Oaks Health System President/Chief Executive Officer Michele Kidd Sutton, FACHE; North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital Administrator Mac Barrient; Dr. John Crain, president of Southeastern Louisiana University; North Oaks Physical Therapists Kyle Granat, Rebecca Troulliet and Tony Miller; and City of Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto.