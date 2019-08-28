Five members of Denham Springs Girl Scout Troop 10353 are working to earn Silver Awards, the highest award an eighth-grade Girl Scout can earn, through a teen mental health awareness project.
Members of the project team are Maren Armstrong, Erin Bickham, Abigail Cobb, Isabelle Duval and Brianna Nieves. They made posters with statistics, action points, and helplines that have been displayed around multiple Denham Springs and Live Oak middle schools. With the support of Principal Kenneth Magee, the troop also painted encouraging phrases in the halls of Denham Springs Freshman High this spring.
One in five teens ages 13-18 has a diagnosable mental health disorder. However, less than 50% of them receive treatment. The members of the project team focused on assuring their peers with anxiety or depression that they are not alone and that they should speak up and reach out for help.