Help provide school supplies
Assess the Need, an annual campaign that provides school supplies to children in Livingston Parish, is underway.
Volunteers will man donation stations at Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson and the Walmart in Walker on the weekends of Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 14-15. Donations on these collection days have traditionally brought in a sizable portion of the funds needed by Assess the Need.
Krista Watts, who spearheads the Assess the Need campaign, said that this year’s goal is $45,000.
Watts said that a second fundraiser, the Chef’s Showcase, will be held Oct. 21. It was not held last year because of the pandemic.
Register for kids' drawing, painting workshop
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at the Arts Council Gallery from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for a art workshop for children ages 6 and up. Young artists will learn basic drawing and painting techniques to paint a tropical fish.
No previous experience necessary. All supplies included.
Friday is the deadline to register for the class, with costs $15. Space is limited due to social distancing and masks are required.
For more information, visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call (225) 664-1168 to sign up.
17th annual kids bike race announced
Kids ages 12 and under and their parents are invited to the 17th annual Kids Bike Race presented by Pelican State Credit Union on Aug. 14 in Denham Springs.
Festivities will take place in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, next to Walmart. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first bike race will begin at 10 a.m. Three races will be divided by age group: 5 and under, 6-9, and 10-12.
All racers will receive refreshments, goody bags and medals of achievement. The credit union will also draw names for prizes following each race.
Other activities include a face-painting booth, music and games, door prizes for parents, and more. The credit union draw one name to win a party at Urban Air Adventure Park.
This event is free and open to the public. Helmets and bikes are required for all race participants. Parents can register their children at https://campaign.documatix.com/DM/DPS/Surveys/Survey/58963DDD1F025633.
GOP Women to meet Aug. 4
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association current exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery. For information, visit artslivingston.org.