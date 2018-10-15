Livingston Parish and state officials cut the ribbon Monday on a new 715-foot communications tower that should enable uninterrupted communications among emergency response workers during natural disasters.
"It's our fail-safe communications tower for emergency response," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
He said the tower — off La. 63 south of Interstate 12 near the town of Livingston — is built to withstand hurricane-force winds and will provide service to fire, law enforcement, homeland security, DEMCO and state agencies operating throughout the parish.
“For this to fail, it would be all kinds of things have to happen that typically never would happen," Ricks said.
Ricks said the $3.6 million tower was built with funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after hurricanes Gustav and Isaac.