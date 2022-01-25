With high school basketball teams nearing the end of their regular seasons, it's worth noting that nearly every basketball team in Livingston Parish has its sights set on the LHSAA playoffs.
If the playoffs were to begin today, eight boys teams and eight girls squads would be in according to the LHSAA’s unofficial power rankings of Jan. 18. The 16 total playoffs teams would best the 12 that went last year when eight girls and four boys teams advanced to postseason play.
Among the teams who appear poised to make deep runs on the boys side are Walker and French Settlement. Walker is rated fourth in the Class 5A ratings while French Settlement is fourth in 3A.
Last week, the Wildcats lost 73-48 at Liberty, the top-rated team in Division II, but there are still plenty of big games left. On Feb. 8, Walker will play a District 4-5A contest at Zachary, the defending class 5A champion. Zachary eliminated Walker from the playoffs last season with a 58-44 win in the quarterfinals.
French Settlement has warmed up for its District 10-2A schedule with recent nondistrict wins over district foes Doyle and Springfield. The Lions came from behind to pick up a 65-60 win at Doyle, and added a 60-51 win over Springfield last week. All three teams are in good position to make the 3A playoff field.
There are four girls teams rated in the top 10 of their respective class rankings.
Walker, top-ranked in class 5A, has lost only two games, and has had an eye on preparation for the playoffs all season. Albany is the second seed in 3A, and improved to 3-0 in District 8-3A with wins over Archbishop Hannan and Bogalusa last week.
At eighth in the 3A rankings, Springfield leads a contingent of three schools from District 10-2A. The Tigers edged French Settlement, 53-45, last week as both teams prepare for their official district schedules. French Settlement is rated no. 15, just ahead of 16th Doyle.
In Class B, Holden is rated sixth, and looks to close its regular season strong. The top eight seeds in Class B earn a first-round bye.
There is still a ways to go — most schools are just beginning the district portion of their schedules — but making the playoffs is one of the goals every team carries into a season. It's also a good measuring stick for a successful season.