Members of the Livingston Volunteers for Family & Community participated in their LVFC Christmas Program on Dec. 6.
Port Vincent Volunteers for Family & Community hosted Christmas on the Bayou at the Port Vincent Community Center, complete with a pirogue and Cajun building as its backdrop. Members from four chapters participated, and the chapters rotate hosting the event.
During the event, the LVFC made its annual donation to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. Whitney Craig, Cancer Services director, addressed the group and accepted over $2,000 in donations. The chapters held white elephant gift exchanges and raffles to raise the money. Also, members decided to donate pajamas and toys to the Foster Village. The pirogue was used to collect pajamas and toys for all ages. Foster Village had a representative on hand to collect the donations.
The Cajun French Music Association Dancers from Baton Rouge performed and taught attendees some dances. Those people were included in several of the dance numbers, including a second line with Mardi Gras beads.
LVFC is made of four chapters, the Can Do’s, Lady Bugs, Albany, and Port Vincent, with about 72 members, who meet monthly and conduct educational service projects in Livingston Parish. For information or to join, contact Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter extension agent, at (225) 686-3020 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.