Holy Ghost Catholic School recognized Ryan Barker as its Distinguished Graduate as the school kicked off Catholic Schools Week.
Barker has twice been named executive director of the year for the Louisiana Parks and Recreation Association. He serves on the Greater Hammond Chamber Board of Directors and is a board member for the Hammond Rotary Club and United Way. Barker runs a nonprofit to provide education, clean water and recreational sports to the children of Olacity, Arusha, Tanzania.
Speaking to faculty and staff at the annual Catholic Schools Week breakfast, Barker expressed how profound his education at Holy Ghost Catholic School was.
He said he made lifelong relationships and his Catholic education included values he continues to live by.
He thanked his mother for her sacrifices in providing the opportunity to attend the Catholic school and thanked former faculty, cafeteria staff and clergy for their life lessons to children.