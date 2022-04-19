A recent Southeastern Louisiana University graduate in occupational safety, health and environment has been awarded a national scholarship from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.
Joseph Schopp, of Greenwell Springs, received the $5,000 award based upon his cumulative grade-point average, a submitted essay on why he entered the program, and his commitment to obtaining professional certification upon his graduation.
“The BCSP scholarship was the icing on the cake of my educational experience at Southeastern,” he said. “I am truly blessed to have received this scholarship, and it will play a vital role in paying off the excellent education I received through the safety program at Southeastern. The scholarship has given me a confidence boost, and I am very thankful for each of the BCSP members for extending a generous hand and believing in my future as a safety professional.”