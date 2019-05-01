DENHAM SPRINGS — In recent years, April showers have certainly been unkind to the organizers of the Denham Springs Antique District’s Spring Festival. Saturday's festival was different, with blue skies and mild temperatures that drew large crowds to the annual event.
Al Bye, a member of the Denham Springs Merchants Association and chairman of this year’s Spring Festival, said he's waited at least four years "for a day like this."
"This is the most beautiful weather we have had in many years, and the great weather has brought out one of the largest crowds we have ever had,” he said.
Recalling a recent Spring Festival when heavy rains washed out the event, Bye said, “the people couldn’t wait to get here today. We had big crowds building up even before our official opening at 9 a.m."
Bye said this year’s event featured 165 booths, a record. Traditionally, booths are lined up and down the middle of La. 16 in the heart of the Antique District, but because of demand for more booth space, Bye said the festival was expanded into some side streets.
The event is presented each spring by the Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, along with other sponsors. Bye said the festival is part of a year-round series of events designed to attract visitors to the Antique District and Historic Downtown Denham Springs. A Fall Festival is also held in the district, along with numerous events during the Christmas season.
“It’s all about promoting the great shops and restaurants that we have in downtown Denham Springs,” Bye said.
Bye explained that in addition to the many vendors who come from throughout Louisiana, the festival also attracts vendors from Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.
“Our festival features the sale of crafts and services offered by many people who create really unique products that are purchased by the visitors who come to the festival. At the same time, the festival draws potential customers to our antique shops, specialty businesses and restaurants,” he said.
The free festival featured live music and dance performances, a Kids Fun Zone sponsored by the Healing Place Church, demonstrations by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and an antique photo booth presented by Pelican State Credit Union.
Donna Jennings, executive director of Mainstreet Denham Springs, said despite years of bad weather, people keep coming back each year because there is always something new at the Spring Festival.
"While many of the booth vendors come back each year, we generally have a turnover of about 40 booths, which means that there is always something new for our visitors to explore," Jennings said.
"The variety of booths is just amazing … there are many talented artisans offering their products here today along with some mighty good food vendors who have treats for sale," she said. "There is something for everyone at the Spring Festival."
Jennings said the downtown events mean visitors stay at hotels and motels and boost the local economy while they're in town.
She said the festival has what she termed “lingering benefits.” She explained that on the day of the festival, shoppers will peruse the many antique and gift shops in the district and often return later in the week to make purchases of items they chose during the festival hours.
“It’s always a good thing to attract visitors to the Antique Village and Downtown Denham Springs. Once people see what we have to offer, many will come back and patronize our businesses,” she said.
Bye said that producing the Spring Festival comes with some special challenges, not the least of which is the location. La. 16, also known as Range Road, is a major thoroughfare through the heart of Denham Springs. The section of the street that is the heart of the Antique Village closes at 6 a.m. so the vendors can erect their tents and begin displaying their wares. The festival closes at 4:30 p.m., and vendors have very little time to close shop so that the street can be reopened to traffic at 6 p.m.
“Getting an entire festival done in one day is a remarkable feat, but we’ve been doing this for some time now and it works," Bye said. "That the festival is such a success is due to a lot of hard work on the part of many. We also appreciate the assistance of the local law enforcement officers who help with traffic control and other services.”
Jackie McManus, manning the Earth Elements booth along with Tessa Breland, said she returned to the Spring Festival for her fourth year. Earth Elements specializes in handcrafted practical art. At midmorning she said many were visiting her booth and that sales were “picking up.” She said she sells her products at area fairs and festivals and is working on establishing an online store to expand her business.
Inside the Heritage House Antique shop, Marilyn Wallace, busily greeting a steady stream of visitors, said of the day’s festival: “This is the biggest and best one yet. The perfect weather has really brought the people out. We had people coming in early. Usually, the crowds build later in the morning, but we had people coming into the store earlier than usual. We have done very well so far.”
Wallace said that because of the large crowds, some buyers will purchase larger items and come back later to pick up what they bought. Other customers, she said, choose items that they will return for purchase at a later date.
Near the Kids Fun Zone, a team of deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was offering tours of the department’s Bear Cat vehicle, a tactical unit that is used for special law enforcement situations. The deputies were also showing youngsters the equipment that can be utilized to offer law enforcement officers protection in situations involving armed suspects.
Up and down Range Avenue, the crowds continued to mill about visiting booths, engaging in conversations, and purchasing the many and varied items offered for sale. As the clock drew closer to noon, business picked up at the food booths. Especially busy were the purveyors of ice cream and frozen treats. With the skies completely void of clouds, the sun warmed up the festival.