THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Free Flu Shots: 3 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., South Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Pour Painting: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Wild Crafts: 5:30 p.m. Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Hearth & Home Series — Botanical Soap-Making: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. Learn a new skill by making decorative soap filled with dried flowers, buds and essential oil.
SATURDAY
Dyslexia Awareness Seminar: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Reading specialist, Ellen DiMaria, of The Reading Center Denham Springs, will conduct a seminar to raise awareness of dyslexia and its warning signs.
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
Pony Tales: 2 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Hearth & Home Series — Botanical Soap-Making: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
SEPT. 20
Free Flu Shots: 3 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., South Branch Library.
Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m. Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Game Night for Adults: 6 p.m., South Branch Library.
Pirate Island: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummel St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.
Relive WWII Weekend: Old City Hall, Denham Springs Antique District. The public is able to see everything up close and fully functioning, providing an educational and interactive learning experience in a setting that books and museums cannot provide. More info is available at reliveww2.com or by calling 225-315-3776. Runs through Oct. 15.