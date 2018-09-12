THURSDAY

Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Free Flu Shots: 3 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., South Branch Library.

Family Fun Fest — Pour Painting: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.

Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

Wild Crafts: 5:30 p.m. Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Hearth & Home Series — Botanical Soap-Making: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. Learn a new skill by making decorative soap filled with dried flowers, buds and essential oil.

SATURDAY

Dyslexia Awareness Seminar: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Reading specialist, Ellen DiMaria, of The Reading Center Denham Springs, will conduct a seminar to raise awareness of dyslexia and its warning signs.

LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.

Pony Tales: 2 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

MONDAY

Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Hearth & Home Series — Botanical Soap-Making: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.

After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

SEPT. 20

Free Flu Shots: 3 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., South Branch Library.

Prime Time: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m. Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Game Night for Adults: 6 p.m., South Branch Library.

Pirate Island: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

ONGOING

The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummel St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.

Relive WWII Weekend: Old City Hall, Denham Springs Antique District. The public is able to see everything up close and fully functioning, providing an educational and interactive learning experience in a setting that books and museums cannot provide. More info is available at reliveww2.com or by calling 225-315-3776. Runs through Oct. 15.

View comments