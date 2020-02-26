Keisha Fletcher, a nutrition agent with the LSU Agricultural Center, held several events recently.
On Jan. 31, participants attended a Lunch and Learn on “Mediterranean Diet vs Keto: Fad or Fabulous?” at the Hammond Recreation Center. Participants learned about the benefits of the Mediterranean Diet, including how to incorporate the diet in a healthy lifestyle in eating and physical activity and Ketogenic diet, short and long-term variances. Participants sampled Mediterranean Quinoa salad.
Fletcher also was guest speaker at the Ponchatoula/Hammond Rotary club monthly meeting. She spoke to members about the “Flavors of Health” nutrition programs offered in the community and how to start a new year with healthy lifestyle tips.
For other nutrition information, visit www.facebook.com/tangipahoaparishfcs or the Southeast Region Food Family and Fitness blog Visit Family, Food, and Fitness blog https://bit.ly/2uBG4g8.
More nutrition events are planned.
The next monthly Lunch and Learn "Clean Eating" is at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the City of Hammond Recreation Center. The event will include recommendations on what is clean eating, how to incorporate healthy food options (in its most natural state) in the daily lifestyle, and what foods to avoid during clean eating. A light food tasting is planned. Register for the free Lunch and Learn at https://bit.ly/2HeoFx1.
LSU AgCenter is offering a five-part educational series Dining with Diabetes. The program helps adults at risk of Type 2 diabetes and caregivers learn how to manage their condition through meal planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control and label reading. Participants have the opportunity to sample healthful foods using the concepts taught in class. The program costs $25 and participants are required to register online by March 6. The event is at Ponchatoula Area Recreation Center District No. 1, 42074 Hoover Road, Ponchatoula. Classes are at 10 a.m. March 12, and 19, and April 2 and 9. A follow-up class will be conducted later. Register for Dining with Diabetes https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-409-dining-with-diabetes-tangipahoa-march-2020.aspx.
To make special accommodations to participate in an event, contact Fletcher at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu.