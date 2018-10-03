THURSDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Tangipahoa Parish Fair: 8 a.m., Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite.
FRIDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
First Friday Films — Dr. Jeckyll & Hyde: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Gospel Music Fest: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442, Tickfaw.
SATURDAY
Hammond Farmers Market: 8 a.m., 2 W. Thomas St., Hammond. A mobile adoption with will be hosted by the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control from 9 a.m. to noon.
Play It Safe: 10 a.m., Cate Square Park, 219 N. Oak St., Hammond.
Super Saturday: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Liuzza Land Fall Public Day: Noon, Liuzza Land, 56457 Holden Circle, Amite.
Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library,
Geaux Pink with Boobs, Bras and Beer: Noon, Gnarly Barley Brewing, 1709 Corbin Road, Hammond.
SUNDAY
Ponchatoula Farmers Market: Noon to 4 p.m., Country Market, 10 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula.
MONDAY
Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Game Day: 10 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.
Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start a computer, save and re-open a file, and create a folder in this class.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch, Loranger Branch and Amite Branch libraries.
Lunch and Learn with Hood Memorial: Noon, Amite Branch Library.
Home School Book Club: 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch and Hammond Branch Library.
Beginning Genealogy: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger Branch and Independence Branch Library.
Homeschool Group: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.
OCT. 11
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.
Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.
Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.
Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.
ONGOING
RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 La. 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com. Through Oct. 31.