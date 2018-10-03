THURSDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Pageturners: 5:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Tangipahoa Parish Fair: 8 a.m., Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite.

FRIDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Strawberry Patch: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

First Friday Films — Dr. Jeckyll & Hyde: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Movie Night: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Gospel Music Fest: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 W. La. 442, Tickfaw.

SATURDAY

Hammond Farmers Market: 8 a.m., 2 W. Thomas St., Hammond. A mobile adoption with will be hosted by the Tangipahoa Parish Animal Control from 9 a.m. to noon.

Play It Safe: 10 a.m., Cate Square Park, 219 N. Oak St., Hammond.

Super Saturday: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Liuzza Land Fall Public Day: Noon, Liuzza Land, 56457 Holden Circle, Amite.

Silly Saturday: Noon, Amite Branch Library,

Geaux Pink with Boobs, Bras and Beer: Noon, Gnarly Barley Brewing, 1709 Corbin Road, Hammond.

SUNDAY

Ponchatoula Farmers Market: Noon to 4 p.m., Country Market, 10 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula.

MONDAY

Loopy Loopers: 9 a.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Game Day: 10 a.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Knitting: 2 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Game Day: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Teen Maker Club: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Knitting 101: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Stitch Niche: 1 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Family Bingo: 3:30 p.m., Kentwood Branch Library.

Cut Ups: 4 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Indy Story & Discovery Time: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Fandom Club: 4:30 p.m., Hammond Branch Library.

Computer Basics: 5 p.m., Amite Branch Library. Learn basics like how to start a computer, save and re-open a file, and create a folder in this class.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Kentwood Branch, Loranger Branch and Amite Branch libraries.

Lunch and Learn with Hood Memorial: Noon, Amite Branch Library.

Home School Book Club: 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., Ponchatoula Branch and Hammond Branch Library.

Beginning Genealogy: 2 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 4 p.m., Loranger Branch and Independence Branch Library.

Homeschool Group: 4 p.m., Amite Branch Library.

OCT. 11

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Ponchatoula Branch Library.

Adventure Club: 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., Kentwood Branch and Amite Branch Library.

Games Corner: 4 p.m., Independence Branch Library.

Teen Club: 5 p.m., Loranger Branch and Ponchatoula Branch Library.

ONGOING

RISE Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 10342 La. 442, Tickfaw. risehauntedhouse.com. Through Oct. 31.

