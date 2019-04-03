ALBANY — The taste of chocolate, offered in a dozen different creations, was the principal topic of discussion at the recent Book Bake Club meeting hosted by the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System.
The group, which began meeting on the fourth Thursday of the month in January, spent considerable time discussing the many ways that a variety of forms of chocolate can be incorporated into delicious and crowd-pleasing desserts. Each member brought an offering baked from recipes found in books that were available at the library.
Following a discussion about cooking, especially baking, the members of the club sampled each of the goodies.
Each participant introduced the chocolate treat they had brought to the meeting and discussed what made the recipe different and interesting. Most of the bakers said they were experimenting with something new for the meeting.
Rachael Collings, branch manager of the library, said chocolate has been a favorite of bakers for generations because of the multiple ways it can be employed in creating desserts. She introduced her creation, called “Mocha Madness,” to start the discussion. Collings said she chose the recipe from the book “Best Dump Cakes Ever.” Central to her cake was chocolate pudding and espresso blended in with other, traditional cake ingredients.
Donna Hoover offered a popular spring treat — chocolate-covered strawberries — utilizing berries grown in the area. Growing strawberries in the Albany-Springfield area was at one time a major agricultural industry, and strawberries are frequently a treat on tables in the area in the spring.
Some of the bakers said they had learned new things about cooking while baking their creations. Ruth Kennedy said that while making her Black Coco Bundt Cake, she learned that “black chocolate” and “dark chocolate” are different forms of chocolate. She said the dark version is more bitter than the black chocolate. The recipe for her cake was taken from the book “Genius Recipes.”
Carrie Ann Olah offered what she described as an “ooey-gooey dessert that is the cake of your dreams.” The recipe, taken from “Best Dump Cakes Ever,” was covered with caramel sauce and walnuts. She said the recipe called for different nuts that she couldn’t find but that the walnuts served well.
“Don’t make this cake if you are going to give it to your children or grandchildren because they will make a mess of themselves trying to eat it. This was definitely different from anything I’ve ever done before,’ she said.
The discussion of cooking drifted to today’s young couples and how they approach feeding their families. There was a consensus that most young couples still cook and prepare meals for their families despite a sometimes hectic lifestyle and the temptation of so many restaurants and fast-food outlets that are available today.
“Parents today are so busy with sports teams and so many other things children are involved in," Elaine Dean observed. "But there are modern conveniences that help them feed their families. For instance, there are the instant pots, frozen foods that are easy to prepare, even delivery of meals to the home. Even though everyone is not cooking every day, there are ways that a busy family can still be well-fed.”
Kathy Kilgore suggested that family traditions relative to food need to be preserved.
“We need to treasure some of the recipes from the past," Kilgore said. "We have to remember what grandma cooked and how she cooked it. Some of the old cooks were so creative … they didn’t even bother to measure ingredients. They just put dishes together from memory and knew how to season things just right.”
She added it is rewarding that many families use the holidays as a time to come together with large, traditional meals at the heart of seasonal celebrations. “Holidays are a time when young people can be taught about family traditions,” she said.
Olah said it is important for parents to teach their children how to cook. She laughed as she offered, “Teach your sons how to cook because they might go off and marry a girl who doesn’t want to cook and your boy will go hungry if he can’t cook,” she laughed.
Turning to a discussion of the Bake Book Club, Sarah Ferrera said of the Livingston Parish Library System: “The libraries today in our parish are much more community centered than when I was a child. We only had a tiny little library in this area, and they just had books. Today, the library is trying innovative things, and they offer programs that are fun. I love to bring my children here because there are things for them to do and learn, and once people come to the library, they will be attracted to the books and will read more. Librarians aren’t scary anymore. They don’t go around telling you to be quiet. Today, the librarians make you want to come here. This is a great place to gather, and the Book Bake Club is lot of fun.”
Collings added that the Livingston Parish Library System has added a new bookmobile to its fleet and that efforts are being made to “reach everyone” in the parish. She pointed out that some senior citizens and others who are homebound cannot get to the library branches, so the bookmobile will seek them out through an outreach program.
Collings closed the meeting by announcing the April meeting of the Book Bake Club will feature baking bread. “I will bring the butter, and you bake the bread,’ she said.
Collings had a collection of cookbooks that included bread recipes for the participants to choose from. One of the members, perusing a volume, complained, “The trouble with cookbooks is that there are so many recipes you want to try them all and you just can’t do that … you have to just choose the ones you like the best.”