On Dec. 30, the grand opening of Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula was celebrated by its board of directors, Executive Director Erin Wallace, patrons and others members of the community.
“All of our hard work these two years came to fruition in a perfect opening celebration,” said board President Kim Zabbia.
Founded by the late philanthropist Harry Gabriel, Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is dedicated to expanding the cultural and creative opportunities for Ponchatoula and its surrounding area.
John Gabriel, brother of Harry Gabriel and lead architect for Twin Steeples, said, “Harry is in heaven, smiling big and applauding the project.”
The event featured simultaneous performances by musicians Avery Meyers and Lake Ragan in Gallery 1893 and dancers Cassidy Fulmer and Mercedez Mize in Gallery 1901. Artwork by Matthew Moore and photography by Robby Klein were on display.
After an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Wallace and the board, the group Innovative Soul, featuring several Ponchatoula natives, performed on the courtyard, marking the first performance to be held in the outdoor space.
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is officially open to the public with new art exhibitions and events began Jan. 13.
Local artist Connie Kittok is the feature artist for January. Her artwork will be featured in Gallery 1901.
For information on upcoming events, contact Wallace at ewallace@twinsteeples.org or visit twinsteeples.org.